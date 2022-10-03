New gates, new routes: Delta customers at LAX have more to enjoy

Delta Air Lines and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) have completed another major phase of the Delta Sky Way at LAX: the brand-new T3 facility, featuring nine new gates* and spacious seating areas, will open to customers on Oct. 5.

“We continue to elevate the customer journey in Los Angeles, building loyalty through state-of-the-art infrastructure, robust network offerings, innovative technology and, of course, our award-winning customer service,” said Scott Santoro, Vice President of Global Sales. “LAX is one of Delta’s most important coastal hubs, and we’re committed to providing customers with the premium curb-to-claim experience they deserve.”

Delta accelerated timelines on the T3 construction, pulling the future forward even faster for LA and Angelenos. Completion of this latest phase of the multi-year terminal transformation project, a joint $2.3 billion investment, follows the April 20 opening of the facility’s centralized check-in lobby, expanded security checkpoint and baggage claim area, as well as a premier Delta Sky Club – one of the largest in Delta’s system.

In addition to the new gates, Delta’s premium concessions and retail partner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) will open a variety of restaurant and retail options in Terminal 3 over the coming months, including Alfred Coffee, Chicken + Beer, Jamba Juice, Native and more. These will join Homeboy and Gameway, both currently open and operating.

There is more transformation to come at LAX, with the west headhouse opening next spring, featuring a dedicated Delta One check-in area along with self-service bag drop kiosks. And in 2024, a Delta One-exclusive Club will open its doors, connecting to the existing Terminal 3 Club and measuring approximately 10,000 square feet.

The second major phase of the Delta Sky Way at LAX is just one of several infrastructure milestones to open this year. The dazzling Terminal C facility at New York’s LGA opened to customers in June while new Sky Clubs in Nashville (BNA) and Tokyo, Japan (HND) opened over the summer.

When the Delta Sky Way at LAX project is finished in 2023, Terminals 2 and 3 will be a consolidated, 1.2-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art, 27-gate complex, featuring a quick airside connector to the Tom Bradley International Terminal, eliminating the need to bus between terminals.

“Elevating the guest experience is pivotal in our ongoing work to build a better LAX, and we are thrilled to see the next major phase of this project completed in partnership with Delta Air Lines,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. “The new Terminal 3 concourse includes best-in-class passenger amenities and technology, and showcases our vision for a fully modernized airport.”

Delta continues to not only invest in infrastructure but also expand on its leading network position at LAX. Last week, the airline announced that two new trans-Atlantic routes would begin flying next summer to London (LHR) and Paris (CDG), both of which have not flown since pre-pandemic or prior. Additionally, the airline recently announced never-operated-before service to Tahiti (PPT) and added daily nonstop service to Miami (MIA), both beginning Dec. 17. Three-times-weekly service to Toyko-Haneda (HND) also restarts on Oct. 30.

LAX serves as one of Delta’s most important coastal hubs, where the airline today operates 135 daily flights to nearly 50 destinations across the globe, serving 18 of the top 20 markets for LA customers.

The airline’s deep ties to the Los Angeles community are evidenced by its role as an inaugural founding partner of LA28, which today unveiled a new co-branded logo with Delta, the official airline of Team USA.