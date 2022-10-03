A New Adults-Only Resort Is Coming to Isla Mujeres, Mexico

The tiny island of Isla Mujeres off the Caribbean coast of Mexico is getting a major new resort.

All-inclusive brand Secrets is opening its new adults-only Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres in December.

The new all-suite, boutique resort is slated to open its doors on Dec. 12, according to the company’s Web site.

The resort will feature a total of 125 suites, all with personalized butler service and Secrets’ “Endless Privileges” inclusions.

It will also have 16 different food and beverage concepts, from a wine cellar for private dining to a steakhouse to a rooftop bar called “The Top.”

Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres will also have a Secrets Spa, with six treatment rooms (three of which are for couples’ treatments) and a Hammam, among other amenities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secrets is part of Apple Leisure Group’s AMR Collection and also part of Hyatt’s new Inclusive Collection of global all-inclusive destination resorts.

The Isla Mujeres resort is part of a growing Secrets sub-brand called Impression, one that will soon adorn three different properties in the Mexican Caribbean.

It will be the AMR Collection’s second resort on Isla Mujeres, joining the existing Zoëtry Villa Rolandi.

Source: Caribbean Journal