New domestic tourism campaign from VisitEngland

VisitEngland has launched a UK-wide campaign to encourage people to take a domestic break during autumn and winter.

The move comes in partnership with the tourism organisations of London, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The £5 million ‘Escape the Everyday’ campaign highlights the quality destinations, visitor attractions and experiences on offer across the cities, countryside and coast of the UK to boost tourism across the shoulder season.

The campaign kicks off today with a short video and branded content across social media, digital display and ‘on demand’ television advertising.

The content also drives online traffic to the VisitBritain websitewith ideas and links to information on autumn and winter activities and experiences across the nations and regions.

The campaign is also calling for tourism businesses, visitor attractions and destinations across the UK to get involved.

VisitBritain’s latest domestic consumer sentiment research shows that only 19 per cent of Brits surveyed anticipate taking an overnight domestic trip in the UK during September and October, and 21 per cent between November and March.

Tourism minister, Nigel Huddleston, said: “Summer may be coming to an end but the UK-wide Escape the Everyday campaign will help get great British breaks booked through the autumn and beyond.

“There is so much to enjoy right across the UK and the changing of the seasons is the perfect time for a change of scene.

“We have been helping the industry get back up and running safely throughout the summer but it is important that we continue to support the sector and do our bit where we can to boost local economies by experiencing the best of the UK.”

VisitEngland - in collaboration with London & Partners, Tourism Northern Ireland, VisitScotland and Visit Wales - has also created a free Escape the Everyday campaign toolkit with marketing materials that destinations and tourism businesses across the UK can download here.

VisitBritain has forecast a 49 per cent decline in domestic tourism spending in Britain this year equalling a £44.9 billion loss to the economy.

Inbound tourism spending is forecast to drop 79 per cent equalling a £24 billion loss.