Qatar Airways to add new Accra departures this month

Qatar Airways will operate four weekly flights to Accra, Ghana via Lagos from September 29th.

The city thus becomes the fourth new destination launched by the national carrier of Qatar since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Accra service will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to be launching flights to the capital of Ghana, one of the fastest growing economies in the region famed for its local hospitality and highly sought-after agricultural exports.

“We first announced our intention to launch flights to Accra in January 2020 and while the pandemic has slightly delayed these plans, it has not stopped us from fulfilling our commitment to passengers in Ghana and around the world.

“With the strong Ghanaian diaspora especially in Europe, the UK and United States we are thankful to the Ghanaian government for their support in helping us to launch these flights providing an opportunity to reunite family and friends with their loved ones.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners in Ghana to steadily grow this route and support the recovery of tourism and trade in the region.”

By mid-October, Qatar Airways will operate 46 weekly flights to 14 destinations in Africa, including Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Lagos, Mogadishu, Nairobi, Seychelles, Tunis, Windhoek and Zanzibar.