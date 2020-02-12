Corinthia St Petersburg unveils new signature suites

Corinthia St Petersburg has announced a series of new signature suites.

The two-room suites are full of light and delightful colours, creating a soft, playful ambience to welcome sophisticated travellers with modern, stylish luxury and trendy European design.

They were designed by QP interior design, an international company renowned for creating sophisticated and tailor-made design schemes that are as practical as they are beautiful.

Comprehensive details such as an extremely comfortable living room with chic marble tables, a beautiful bedroom with luxurious king size bed and furniture covered by soft fabric, an exquisite bathroom with an elegant grand bathtub and spacious shower, provide guests with excitement and harmony.

Large windows open to stunning views of the Nevsky Prospect, which elevates the luxury details of these beautiful suites.

“The exquisite ambience of our new signature suits highlights the feeling that our guests stay in a modern grand hotel in the very heart of St. Petersburg, Russia’s cultural capital.

“We are very happy that today Corinthia St Petersburg offers its guests this new aesthetic experience, truly unique and supported by exceptional service and the sincere warmth of the hotel team,” said Corinthia St Petersburg’s general manager, Eric Pere.

The two new signature suites are the design suite and art suite.

The design suite has a wide collection of books on modern design.

It’s unique style, which combines luxury and comfort, classic and modern, art and technology, takes guests to the tempting world of impeccable pleasure and sophisticated lifestyle.

The art suite introduces guests to the exciting world of art and offers selected books on modern art.

Contemporary paintings in abstract style on the walls of this suite balance with classic architecture of historical buildings on the Nevsky Prospect, which can be seen from the windows.

The signature suites join the hotel’s royal suite, presidential suite, Nevsky Suite and suites of other categories totalling 52 suites at Corinthia St Petersburg.

More Information

Corinthia St Petersburg is an internationally acknowledged luxury hotel, built from three majestic 19th-century buildings located at the heart of Nevsky Prospect, the city’s main thoroughfare.

Corinthia St Petersburg houses 388 elegant rooms and suites, as well as 17 adaptable event spaces with a total capacity of up to 1,000 people.

Take a look at what Breaking Travel News during our visit here.