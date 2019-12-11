Corinthia Hotels signs for Doha property

Corinthia Hotels has signed an agreement with United Development Company, the Qatari master developer of the Pearl in Doha, to manage and operate a luxury hotel.

The property is to be built in the latest real estate development, Gewan Island.

The agreement was signed by United Development Company senior officials, including chairman Turki bin Mohammed Al-Khater and chief executive Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman.

Signing on behalf of Corinthia was chief executive, Simon Naudi.

Under the agreement, Corinthia will manage and operate the first Corinthia Hotel in Doha which will be constructed by United Development Company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corinthia Doha will feature 110 guestrooms, a 1,000-person banquet hall, several restaurants and a luxurious spa facility.

The development will also include luxury branded villas, a golf course, and a beach club, all to be managed by the Corinthia.

Naudi said: “We are delighted to have signed an agreement with United Development Company to manage a luxury hotel in Gewan Island which promises to be a magnificent location.

“The energy, vision and quality of resources assembled by United Development Company for this project will ensure that Corinthia Doha will be another landmark property that will enrich our portfolio and will equally add value to Doha’s hospitality offerings.”

Gewan Island, United Development Company’s latest real-estate project, is situated next to the Pearl-Qatar, spanning 400,000 square metres.

Once completed, the Island will accommodate 3,500 residents and a similar number of daily visitors.