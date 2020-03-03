Athenaeum Spa to reopen at Corinthia Palace, Malta

The new-look Athenaeum Spa at Corinthia Palace is set to open next month.

The Athenaeum Spa at this legendary hotel is a Mediterranean-inspired oasis with a bespoke approach to wellbeing.

Created by world-renowned interior designers Goddard Littlefair and inspired by the relaxed charm of the Mediterranean, its design evokes a sense of calm and serenity.

Spread over two floors and covering 2,000 square metres, the spa is located in the heart of the Mediterranean island of Malta.

The dedicated team at the Athenaeum Spa understand that wellness is deeply personal, which is why guests are encouraged to book ‘time’ rather than a set treatment, enabling tailor-made experiences to be created shaped around each individual guest’s wellbeing goal.

Susanne Fisch, spa director at Corinthia Palace, said: “Everything at the Athenaeum Spa centres around time – your time.

“We understand that creating a sense of true wellness is deeply personal, which is why we have crafted a system that no longer limits guests to one treatment, but instead enables them to reserve time and to enjoy a deeply personalised, tailor-made experience created for them in that time.

“This is a first for Malta and we believe it will help to set the tone across the rest of the facilities here at the spa.”

A genuinely bespoke approach underpins everything that will be provided at the Athenaeum Spa.

The Signature Treatments, too, will be completely unique.

The Athenaeum Spa is also the first and only spa in Malta to offer world-renowned ESPA products, treatments and expertise.

In partnership with leading skincare brand ESPA, the treatments will be guided by a holistic philosophy to enhance both physical and emotional wellbeing.

More Information

Since opening over 50 years ago, the Corinthia Palace has become a quintessential part of Malta.

Located next to the beautiful San Anton Palace, the 147-room hotel is set in tranquil gardens.

Take a look at what Breaking Travel News discovered when we visited here.