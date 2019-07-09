Cathay Pacific refreshes Shanghai Pudong lounge

Cathay Pacific is reopening its newly renovated Shanghai Pudong Cathay Pacific Lounge, marking the introduction of the airline’s awards-winning lounge design to mainland China for the first time.

The new lounge will be another reason for customers to arrive early, rest and recharge in the welcoming atmosphere of comfort and wellbeing before their flight.

Located near gate D69 in terminal two, the new lounge occupies a space of 970 square metres and follows the warm, inviting style developed by Studioilse, the London-based studio led by Ilse Crawford.

Cathay Pacific chief customer and commercial officer, Paul Loo, said: “We are delighted to bring our signature lounge design to mainland China, ensuring our customers travelling through Pudong Airport have an even more enjoyable experience when they fly with us.

“Shanghai is one of our most popular destinations for business and leisure, and a favourite among our most loyal customers.”

Passengers leave the hustle and bustle of the airport behind as soon as they reach the reception area, where they are transported to an oasis of serenity designed to reflect the comforts of a modern apartment.

The space is stylishly accentuated with natural materials such as cherry wood and limestone, while the medley of different leather and Alcantara-upholstered designer furniture is set up to allow guests to socialise in open areas or wind down more privately in peace and solitude.

A particular highlight of the lounge is the Terrace, an L-shaped, open-ceiling veranda that allows guests to take in panoramic views of the apron and runway while seated at one of the dining tables or bespoke solo chairs, which come with a built-in reading lamp and individual side table.

The design of the terrace is similarly reflected in the open-ceiling food hall, where passengers wanting a pre-flight refreshment can enjoy the convenience of self-serve international hot and cold dishes, freshly baked treats, cheeses and cold cuts that can be picked up from the counter.

A variety of wines and spirits are also available at the self-service bar, giving guests the ability to mix their favourite pre-flight cocktails.