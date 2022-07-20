Turkish Airlines signs new fleet upgrade contract

Pratt & Whitney Canada, a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, announces that it has signed an eight-year maintenance and fleet upgrade contract with Turkish Airlines. The contract covers the 82 APS3200 auxiliary power units (APUs) aboard the airline’s Airbus A320 aircraft fleet.

“This contract agreement builds on our long-standing relationship with Turkish Airlines and extends our formal agreement until 2030,” said Timothy Swail, vice president, Regional Aviation and APU Product Marketing & Sales, Pratt & Whitney Canada. “Contracts such as this ensure the airline can optimize the availability of its aircraft and fully respect published flight schedules. The fleet renewal portion of the contract permits Turkish Airlines to renew its APS3200 fleet and benefit from the latest in technical improvements and longer time on wing.”

Up to 25 new APS3200 APUs will be installed per year.

“We believe the eight-year duration of the contract will allow for the maintenance and gradual renewal of our APS3200 fleet in a cost-effective and efficient manner while increasing the fleet availability,” said Atilla Coşkun, senior vice president, Technical, at Turkish Airlines.

The APS3200 is the Airbus baseline APU of choice for the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. It is designed to meet performance and environmental requirements for modern-day, single-aisle aircraft. The APU is also certified for a 180-minute Extended range Twin Operations (ETOPs) operation.

Turkish Airlines also flies 25 Boeing B787 aircraft which carry the Pratt & Whitney Canada APS5000 APU, the industry’s first all-electric APU for large commercial aircraft.