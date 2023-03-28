Nammos to Expand into Hospitality Sphere with Launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts

We are delighted to announce the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. Adding another layer to Nammos World, the new hospitality brand is a result of ADMO - a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International. Encapsulating the effortless exclusivity and service Nammos and its iconic beachside restaurants have become synonymous with over the past 20 years, the hotels and resorts will provide a holistic hospitality experience befitting of the international jet-set. Opening its doors on the golden sands of Psarou beach this summer, Nammos Hotel Mykonos will mark the brand’s first property, with resorts in the Maldives and Abu Dhabi on the horizon.

Catering to the most sophisticated of travellers and stylish sybarites, Nammos Hotels & Resorts will provide an unrivalled and genuine hospitality experience that mirrors elements of the existing Nammos offerings, whilst evoking a true sense of laid-back luxury. An establishment that never ceases to evolve, Nammos began as a traditional tavern the beach of Psarou in Mykonos 20 years ago and has since transformed into a world class destination that redefines beach life. The pivot into hotels and resorts marks an ambitious and scalable plan from Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International to extend Nammos World’s reach and global footprint, whilst diversifying its offering, further establishing its reputation as a luxury hospitality brand that provides an unrivalled culinary experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Zannis Fratzeskos, founding partner of Nammos World, said: “Over the last decade we’ve mastered the art of creating a daytime experience like no other, and are delighted that Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International have set a vision to further fortify the Nammos World brand with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. The properties are set to embody the lifestyle we’ve created within an unrivalled hospitality experience, and we’re excited for Nammos’ global customers to experience the brand within a hotel setting.”

“All of us at Monterock International are thrilled to be partnering with Alpha Dhabi via our recent joint venture ADMO and honoured to be building upon Nammos World’s existing lifestyle offerings. We hope to capture the exclusive ambience Nammos World has created over the last 20 years within a hotel setting and are excited for guests to experience this first hand.” comments Alfredo Longo, CEO of Monterock International.

At Nammos Hotels & Resorts the guest experience will take centre stage through world-class entertainment, signature gastronomy and unfaltering attention to detail. Providing a chic and sophisticated haven, international travellers are invited to escape fast paced city life by reconnecting with the ones who mean the most and forming new connections with an eclectic and hedonistic set. Each property will be designed to the very highest standard, provide the finest service and offer otherworldly experiences that reflect the destination they’re set within. Guests will have exclusive access to Nammos World’s unparalleled gastronomic, retail and wellness offerings.

For more information on Nammos Hotels & Resorts please visit nammoshotels.com and follow @nammoshotels