Nakheel offers final Palm Tower apartments to investors

Master developer Nakheel has released the last remaining apartments at the Palm Tower, its 52-storey landmark development on the world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

With nearly 70 per cent of the Palm Tower Residences already sold, the remaining stock is now available with new and exclusive deals announced today at a Nakheel virtual meeting attended by hundreds of real estate brokers.

Prices start from AED1.7 million, with the first five years’ service charges and all DLD fees included.

Aqil Kazim, Nakheel chief commercial officer, said: “We thank our partners for their continued support during the challenges caused by the pandemic.

“Despite the circumstances, we achieved AED2.2 billion worth of property sales last year, with 2021 also off to a strong start.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We truly value our broker partnerships and look forward to further collaboration and success this year and beyond.”

The launch of the last remaining apartments comes just days after Nakheel announced that the Palm Tower is 95 per cent complete.

Located at the heart of the award-winning Palm Jumeirah, the 240 metre Palm Tower offers stunning, uninterrupted sea, island and city views – and the ultimate in high rise living, leisure and hospitality.

The tower comprises 432 luxury, fully furnished residences, a 290-room St. Regis hotel and a three-storey, rooftop dining and leisure destination including the View observation deck.

The View will be the first component of the tower to go live when it opens to the public later this month.

The Palm Tower has its own onsite Palm Monorail station and is directly connected to Nakheel Mall, with Al Ittihad Park and the island’s diverse range of leisure attractions on the doorstep.

The studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments occupy levels 19 to 47 of the building.

The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm, opening this summer, is on the first 18 floors.

The Palm Tower Residences’ latest launch is backed by a new marketing campaign – with the slogan ‘where the island meets the sky’ – aimed at local and international investors.