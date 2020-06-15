Nakheel Malls launches Thank Our Local Heroes campaign

Nakheel Malls has launched Thank Our Local Heroes – a campaign to recognise the work, dedication and commitment of Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services staff with gift cards, retailer discounts and more.

Under the #thankourlocalheroes initiative – live throughout June at Nakheel Mall, the Pointe, Ibn Battuta Mall and Dragon Mart – employees who visit will receive an AED100 Nakheel Malls Gift Card, free movie tickets, complimentary valet parking and special deals at more than 100 shops and restaurants.

Omar Khoory, managing director, Nakheel Malls, said: “Thank Our Local Heroes complements the DHA’s #ThankyouHeroes campaign, and is our way of acknowledging the dedication of those at the forefront of treating people in need and protecting our citizens, residents and communities in the fight against Covid-19.

“We would like to give back to the people who continue to work tirelessly through this unprecedented situation.”

Health workers will receive their Nakheel Malls Gift Card – which can be used at any retailer in the Nakheel Malls portfolio – on presentation of their DHA / DCAS employment card to customer service desks.

The employment card can also be used to obtain discounts in individual shops and restaurants.