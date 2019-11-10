Dubai Air Show 2019: Emirates orders 50 Airbus A350-900s

Airbus and Emirates Airline have finalised a purchase agreement for 50 A350-900s – the manufacturer’s newest generation widebody aircraft.

The order - valued at US$16 billion at list prices - was signed at the Dubai Air Show by Emirates chairman sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive.

Ahmed said: “Today, we are pleased to sign a firm order for 50 A350 XWBs, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

“This follows a thorough review of various aircraft options and of our own fleet plans.

“It is Emirates’ long-standing strategy to invest in modern and efficient aircraft, and we are confident in the performance of the A350 XWB.”

He added: “Complementing our A380s and Boeing 777s, the A350s will give us added operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment.

“In effect, we are strengthening our business model to provide efficient and comfortable air transport services to, and through, our Dubai hub.”

The A350 XWB offers by design unrivalled operational flexibility and efficiency for all market segments - up to ultra-long haul (17,900 kilometres).

The aircraft features the latest aerodynamic design, a carbon fibre fuselage and wings, plus new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

“We are honoured by Emirates’ strong vote of confidence in our newest widebody aircraft, taking our partnership to the next level.

“The A350 will bring unbeatable economics and environmental benefits to their fleet,” said Faury.

“We look forward to seeing the A350 flying in Emirates colours!”