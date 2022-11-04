Museum of Illusions® Hits Jackpot with Massive New Museum Coming to Las Vegas

Museum of Illusions®, the global leader in “edutainment” and the largest chain of privately-held museums worldwide, is shouting “Viva Las Vegas!” following recently finalized lease agreements confirming Las Vegas, Nevada, as the future site of the largest Museum of Illusions to open in early spring 2023.

The whopping 15,274-square-foot museum has begun construction on the Las Vegas Strip within high-end retail complex 63, located on the corner of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Known internationally as the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and as one of the largest and most visited markets in the United States, Las Vegas is renowned for its nightlife and extravagant entertainment experiences. The Las Vegas Museum of Illusions will be designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy a truly remarkable and uniquely glamorous experience complete with a combination of both classic as well as never-before-seen mentally-stimulating optical illusions, 3D holograms, brain-puzzling exhibits and interactive illusion rooms.

“We’ve had our sights set on bringing Museum of Illusions to Las Vegas for some time now, all the while knowing we’d have to create something really special in order to make our presence known in this market,” said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of Museum of Illusions. “As masters at what we do in the realm of edutainment, what we have in store for this Vegas museum will add something really unique to this bustling city for both locals and tourists alike to enjoy, ultimately upping the ante for our brand as we continue expanding our global footprint.”

With 37 museums open to-date, Museum of Illusions is rapidly progressing toward a company goal of having 100 total locations open around the world by the close of 2026. In addition to this new museum coming to Las Vegas, the brand has numerous U.S. locations opening from now through the first quarter of 2023 including Charlotte, North Carolina; Scottsdale, Arizona; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Minneapolis, Minnesota, and even more throughout the rest of 2023.

For more information about the Museum of Illusions and its franchise opportunities, visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at [email protected]