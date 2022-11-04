Quark Expeditions Kicks off the Antarctic 2022-23 Season With Immersive Trip to the Antarctic

Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, embarked on its first voyage of the Antarctic 2022-23 season on November 1 with the 11-day “Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent” voyage. Guests on this much-awaited polar adventure sailed from Ushuaia, Argentina, on Quark Expeditions’ game-changing new ship, Ultramarine.

Our Expedition Team is especially excited to welcome guests back to the Antarctic region,” said Wendy Batchelor, Vice-president of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. “Our impressive collection of Antarctic trips offers something for every type of traveler, who also get to enjoy superb onboard amenities on the technologically-advanced Ultramarine.”

Quark Expeditions offers guests the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the Polar Regions, ranging from Alpine heli trekking and Exclusive Heli Landing to camping and Zodiac cruising. “Equally appealing, our guests get to do it all with the most seasoned expedition team in the industry, some of whom have 20-plus years of experience,” says Batchelor.

Quark Expeditions’ Antarctic 2022-23 itineraries will visit numerous remote destinations, such as the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, the South Shetland Islands and the Lemaire Channel, to mention a few. Guests are able to choose itineraries that meet their specific interests, such as penguin safaris, visits to historic Falkland Islands, and voyages that cross the Antarctic Circle. “And we also offer express voyages that enable time-strapped guests to fly over the 800-kilometer Drake Passage,” says Batchelor.

Guests who book voyages in the Antarctic 22-23 season are also covered by the Quark Protection Promise, which is the most flexible booking policy in the polar industry.