Expo 2020 welcomes 11 million guests to date

Expo 2020 Dubai has resumed school visits and its Young Stars programme, opening up a wealth of learning experiences for children as visitor numbers at the event continue to climb.

Numbers reached 11,608,240 as of January 31st, spurred by Global Goals Week and Health and Wellness Week.

Scores of celebrity visits and unmissable concerts from the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Balqees, Guadalupe Pineda and Jacob Collier have also drawn crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just 58 days – or eight weekends – left until the final curtain falls on Expo 2020 Dubai, repeat visitation levels soared to 57 per cent in January, with guests seizing the opportunity to enjoy everything the event has to offer before time runs out.

A third of all visitors came from abroad, with ten per cent of those coming from India and Saudi Arabia respectively, six per cent from Germany and five per cent from Russia.

Reem Al Hashimy, director general, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “This World Expo is a celebration of global cooperation, and is already demonstrating what can be achieved when every one of us comes together today to reimagine the world of tomorrow.”