MSC Seashore celebrates keel laying ceremony in Italy

A traditional maritime coin ceremony took place earlier at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, when the keel was laid for MSC Seashore.

At the milestone event, MSC Cruises revealed details of the significantly transformed overall design and new features of the ship.

MSC Seashore will be the company’s longest ship – at 339 metres – when she enters service in June 2021, the first of two enriched Seaside Evo Class ships with the latest available environmental technology, extended public spaces, more cabins and the highest ratio of outdoor space per guest of any ship in the company’s fleet.

Long-standing employees Marianna Cicala, ground services planning manager, MSC Cruises, and Silvia Bozzetto, production planning and control commissioning of the Monfalcone shipyard, performed the ritual as godmothers when they placed two coins under the new ship’s keel as the historical maritime sign of blessing and good fortune.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises executive chairman, said: “Today’s ceremony marks another key milestone in the construction of one of our most innovative all-around ships yet.

“Most importantly, MSC Seashore – which will feature the latest and most advanced environmental technology currently available – represents another proof of our long-standing commitment to preserve the environment in our ongoing journey to minimise and continuously reduce the impact of our operations.”

MSC Seashore will be fitted, among other, with a state-of-the-art selective catalytic reduction system and a next-generation advanced wastewater treatment system.

Giuseppe Bono, Fincantieri chief executive, commented: “The beginning of drydock works of MSC Seashore, the largest ship so far built in Italy, is for us a source of great satisfaction: she is the symbol of Evo, a successful project for our group, innovating the already futuristic Seaside concept, that created two units highly welcomed by the market.

“It is a real challenge in terms of structural and managerial aspects, which powers the impressive workload for the shipyard and the local area.

“We therefore are very pleased for such a celebration which seals the fruitful partnership with MSC Cruises and we are confident that there will be other similar moments in the future.”