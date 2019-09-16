Grand Hotel Suisse Majestic joins Autograph Collection

Autograph Collection Hotels has unveiled the latest addition to its collection of independent hotels around the world.

Located in the picturesque town of Montreux, the Grand Hotel Suisse Majestic embodies Autograph Collection Hotels’ values of vision, design and craft and marks the brand’s third property in Switzerland.

Set on the Swiss Riviera, the hotel offers unparalleled views of the Alps and Lake Geneva and is just a stone’s throw away from the town centre.

With the train station and port only a short walk from the hotel, its exceptional location allows visitors to explore more of Montreux: the capital of the Vaud Riviera and an area known for stunning Belle Époque architecture, contemporary sculptures and lush Mediterranean flora and fauna.

John Licence, vice president, premium and select brands, Europe, at Marriott International, said: “Located in the picturesque town of Montreux on the lake shore, the Grand Hotel Suisse Majestic embodies Autograph Collection Hotels’ values of vision, design and craft and marks the brand’s third property in Switzerland.”

Built in 1870 in classical Belle Époque style, the grand hotel captures the elegance and extravagance of the period.

Each of the 155 guest rooms boasts vivid yellow, blue and green tones, paying homage to the Swiss Riviera and mirroring the colours of the lake and natural surroundings.

Natural light floods the building, illuminating the elegant interiors and colourful prints around the hotel, creating a bright and vibrant space for guests.

Offering far-reaching views of the stunning landscape surrounding the hotel, the 45 Grill & Health restaurant emphasises nutritious dishes that champion the culinary diversity of the region, while combining flavours and delicacies from around the world.

Further hotel facilities include a sauna, gym and a number of traditionally-designed event spaces for both business needs and weddings.