MSC Magnifica expected to return in October

MSC Cruises has delayed the return of MSC Magnifica, with the first departures now expected on October 19th.

The company had previously hoped to welcome passengers from September 26th.

MSC Magnifica had initially been expected to re-launch alongside MSC Grandiosa in mid-August, with new travel restrictions on guests arriving in Italy scuppering the plans.

MSC Cruises, however, said when she does return, MSC Magnifica will offer longer itineraries.

The vessel will offer series of seven cruises, including an eight-night Christmas cruise departing on December 18th from Genoa in Italy.

MSC Magnifica’s new programme covers both the west and east Mediterranean.

Homeporting in Genoa, she will offer calls at Livorno for Florence and Pisa, Messina in Sicily, Valletta in Malta, Piraeus for Athens and Katakolon for Olympia in Greece and Civitavecchia for Rome.

The longer sailing is expected to appeal to guests flying from Schengen countries because of strong pan-European air links to both Rome and Genoa.

Simultaneously, the company also extended MSC Grandiosa’s current sailings through to the end of the year, including a Christmas cruise to depart from Genoa December 20th.

MSC Grandiosa is offering seven-night cruises with embarkation in the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples and Palermo, plus a calling at Valletta, Malta.