Icelandair joins Worldwide by easyJet

Icelandair and easyJet have entered into a partnership agreement with Icelandair joining Worldwide by easyJet, a flights connections platform.

The partnership will expand Icelandair‘s offering, allowing travellers to be able to seamlessly connect between easyJet flights, not just in the UK, but across its European network and onwards across Icelandair’s extensive network in Europe and North America.

The service is expected to commence in the coming weeks when market conditions allow at major European airports.

Bogi Nils Bogason, president and chief executive of Icelandair, said: “We are very pleased to add easyJet to our portfolio of airline partners and provide their customers with easy access to our extensive network in Europe and North America.

“At the same time, the partnership further strengthens our route network and revenue stream as we begin to see the travel industry gaining momentum after a challenging start to the year.”

Worldwide by easyJet offers self-connect and sales partnerships through a digital, virtual hub simply and efficiently.

The service has been consistently growing, with more than 5,000 unique origins and destinations which have been booked in combination with 17 partner airlines.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, added: “We are really pleased to welcome Icelandair as an easyJet Worldwide partner airline.

“Tens of millions of connecting passengers travel each year with journeys which begin or end in Europe.

“We are confident this addition to Worldwide will be very popular with our customers who are looking for a seamless way to connect between Europe and North America.”