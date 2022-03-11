MSC Group begins work on new Miami terminal

The cruise division of MSC Group has broken ground on its new $350 million terminal in Miami.

When it opens in late 2023 it will be the largest in North America.

The four-storey building with four embarkation decks will be able to accommodate up to 36,000 passenger movements a day.

It will also feature enough berthing space to serve three latest generation ships simultaneously.

The project will allow MSC Cruises to further its presence in the North American market and attract more international travellers for holidays at sea in the Caribbean.

MSC Group and Italian ship builder Fincantieri announced a partnership in 2021 whereby Fincantieri Infrastructure would construct the state-of-the-art facility, design by architecture firm Arquitectonica.

Antonio Paradiso, managing director, UK & Ireland, MSC Cruises, said: “The new terminal in Miami represents our commitment to enhance our attractive Caribbean Sea sailings for guests from the UK and Ireland who will enjoy the experience before they have even stepped on board one of our ships.

“It’s also part of our larger ambition to deploy some of our most modern and environmentally advanced ships in Miami, all of whose itineraries will call our stunning Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve private island.”