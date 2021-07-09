MSC Cruises confirms plans for new PortMiami terminal

Fincantieri Infrastructure Florida has signed with MSC Cruises to build a new terminal at PortMiami.

First unveiled in 2019, the plans reflect an investment of approximately €350 million.

The facility will be made up of a multi-level central body to serve as many as three latest generation ships at the same time, with up to 36,000 travellers transiting every day.

Designed by the award-winning global architecture firm Arquitectonica, it is due to be completed by late 2023.

The new terminal will be able to accommodate the largest ships, including MSC Cruises’ newest flagship MSC Seashore, which is currently nearing completion at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone.

Carnival is also currently developing its facilities at PortMiami.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the cruise division of MSC Group, said: “For the past 35 years MSC Group has been an important partner for the United States economy through our growing role as one of the leading container shipping businesses as well as terminal operators for cargo and passengers alike.

“In this, Miami has always been a key hub and the new MSC Terminal at PortMiami consolidates our overall presence in this important maritime centre.”

In addition to state-of-the-art facilities for passenger services, the new terminal building will include office areas, a multi-level parking for at least 2,400 vehicles and a new road connection.

As per the terms of the project, the company will construct two new docks measuring 750 metres in total.

The Miami-Dade County will also build a third berth.

Giuseppe Bono, Fincantieri chief executive, commented: “Miami is undoubtedly the centre of world cruise tourism, as well as being the ideal hub for the entire Caribbean area, and is therefore the perfect showcase to host a work that will be representative of the best of made in Italy.”

The project also foresees the construction of the related seashore infrastructure, including water supply stations and four passenger embarkation decks.