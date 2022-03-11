Carnival Cruise Line rolls-out VeriFly app fleetwide

Carnival Cruise Line is seeking to make health screening simpler and quicker for guests.

After a pilot of VeriFly by Daon, a secure digital health app allowing vaccinated guests to easily submit pre-embarkation information, the line has launched the app fleetwide for all ships in all of its United States homeports.

Carnival thus becomes the largest cruise line to utilise VeriFly.

Guests who use the VeriFLY app can expect the time it takes to complete the health assessment process during embarkation to be “cut in half”.

“VeriFLY helps our guests easily and securely complete pre-embarkation tasks right from their smartphone.

“Guests can save time at the port and get on board faster by completing the process via VeriFly,” said Carnival Cruise Line president, Christine Duffy.

In a January pilot, ahead of a cruise on Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral, more than 85 per cent of the 2,000 guests who opened an email invitation followed through by downloading the VeriFly app.

“We were very pleased to hear about the success of the VeriFly app used in the pilot stage with Carnival Cruise Line and are now excited to see the full deployment of VeriFly fleetwide for all ships in all of its United States homeports,” said Daon chief executive, Tom Grissen.

Available in the App Store or Google Play, once guests download VeriFly, they can then search for Carnival Cruise Line and complete the required steps.

Guests will be asked to submit required documentation, including vaccination status and Covid-19 test results.

When the process is successfully completed, a VeriFly pass will be issued in the app to present at embarkation.