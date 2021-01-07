Holland America Line cancels all cruises until May

Holland America Line is extending its pause of cruise operations for all departures until April 30th.

This includes trips to Alaska, Mexico, the Pacific Coast, Caribbean and Mediterranean as well as departures from Canada and New England.

The line said the decision comes as it continues to prepare plans to meet the requirements of a conditional sailing order issued by the United States Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Holland America Line said it would also cancel all Alaska cruises until mid-May, Alaska departures on three ships up to early June.

Full details are cancellations include:

Alaska: Eurodam and Oosterdam trips cancelled through the first week of June (roundtrip from Seattle); Koningsdam through mid-May (roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada); Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam through mid-May (roundtrip Vancouver and between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska); and Zuiderdam though early June (roundtrip from Vancouver).

Volendam cruises through early June (between Venice and Civitavecchia [Rome], Italy) cancelled; along with Westerdam though early June (roundtrip from Venice or between Venice and Piraeus [Athens], Greece). Canada/New England: Zaandam cruises through August (between Boston, Massachusetts, and Montreal, Quebec, Canada) will be cancelled.

Guests and travel agents are being notified of the cancellations and options for future cruise credits, rebooking or refunds.