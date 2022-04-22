MSC Cruises reveals new itinerary

MSC Cruises has opened sales for the MSC World Cruise 2024 with a new itinerary from the cruise line aboard MSC Poesia, set to depart 05 January 2024.

Around the world voyages from MSC Cruises have consistently sold out since the line introduced its first World Cruise in 2019, and the latest round-the-world itinerary follows a stunning new route that includes 52 amazing destinations in 31 different countries.

Embarking the ship for a spectacular 121-day voyage in the ports of Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille or Barcelona (on 4, 5, 6 or 7 January 2024 respectively), guests head off for their first destinations, then for almost four months, will be led on an itinerary of unforgettable experience around the world.

The cruise starts off with some of the main highlights in the Mediterranean Sea including stops to France, Spain, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, an overnight in Haifa, Israel and day visit to Cairo via Port Said/Alexandria, Egypt. Guests will then transition through the world-famous Suez Canal to the stunning Red Sea where sights of the ancient world await in Luxor and Petra.

After an overnight stay in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the ship heads south to the crystal waters of African jewels of Zanzibar, the Seychelles and Mauritius before heading to mainland Africa for a tour of South Africa – Durban, Port Elizabeth and an overnight stay to see everything Cape Town is famed for, including the striking Table Mountain.

Next, the ship crosses the South Atlantic Ocean to South America for something truly special - exploration of the Brazilian Amazon. Sailing up the mighty Amazon River as far as Manaus, guests will find themselves in the heart of the world-famous Amazon rainforest. In Brazil guests will also be treated to calls at Salvador de Bahia and Belém, as well as an overnight stop in Rio de Janeiro, with plenty of time to soak up the sun on Copacabana beach and the famous nightlife.

Next up, experience the brightest pearls of the Caribbean: Saint Lucia, Barbados, Martinique, Dominican Republic and The Bahamas, including MSC Cruises’ private island, Ocean Cay, en-route to North America.

Here, overnights in Miami, Florida and New York City await, before continuing north to Nova Scotia and Quebec in Canada. On the way back home, the stunning destinations continue with some of Northern Europe’s finest cities plus Greenland and Iceland.

2024 World Cruise Highlights

Some of the highlights of this incredible voyage around the world include:

Luxor, Egypt: Travelling back in time to discover marvels of the ancient world, guests will discover Karnak, monuments, temples and tombs, including the impressive sight of Karnak, one of the largest ancient religious sites known anywhere in the world.

Petra, Jordan: Guests will not want to miss a chance to experience Jordan’s most valuable treasure with a fascinating ancient city and world-famous for its wonderful colour of rock from which many of the city’s structures were carved.

Zanzibar, Tanzania: White sands, turquoise waters and a rich cultural backdrop are only some of Zanzibar’s exquisite features, all to offer a quintessential tropical island paradise experience. Guest may also opt for a visit of the Stone Town, the heart and soul of this African jewel, and for those looking for an adventure, they can head to the Jozani-Chwaka National Park to enjoy the the wild vegetation and meet its famous Zanzibar red colobus monkeys, an endangered species found only here.

Port Victoria, Seychelles: Arriving to the tranquil paradise of Seychelles, guests will discover Port Victoria, the small but vibrant capital of this country composed of 115 islands dotting the Indian Ocean. Located on Mahé, one of the archipelago’s largest and most important islands, Victoria offers an insight into Creole culture, all through bustling markets, tranquil botanical gardens and beautiful colonial buildings before discovering the island’s beauty – lush forest, tea plantations and stunning beach like Mahe Beach.

La Possession, Reunion: Rarely visited by cruise ship, the exclusive destination offers unique sights, including Circus of Salazie the remains of a majestic volcanic caldera. Instead of geysers of lava, extinguished centuries ago, guests will find an explosion of life, where marvels of nature live side by side with small towns scattered throughout a lush forest. For a chance to still discover active volcano, Piton de la Fournaise offers two volcano craters, the Dolomieu and the Bory, which filled with lava in 2007.

Cape Town, South Africa: The city offers the best of South Africa’s natural and cosmopolitan attractions, from the world-renowned wine producing regions, to the exquisite natural beauty of Table Mountain National Park with panoramic views over the mountains, city and both the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. A pleasant and relaxing day might involve browsing the shops and restaurants at Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, or relaxing on Camps Bay’s beach.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Between an azure sea and forest-clad mountains, the city’s streets and buildings have been moulded around the foothills of the mountain range that provides its backdrop, while out in the Guanabara bay there are many rocky islands fringed with white sand. It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the Brazilian Amazon with pristine rainforest and eclectic wildlife.

Salvador de Bahia, Brazil: The city has an electric feel from the moment guests arrive – in the great cultural and historical centre of Brazil, Afro-Brazilian heritage is strongest and this is where capoeira, candomblé and samba de roda were created. Guests can expect a vibrant beach life, modern skyscrapers and plenty of favelas, without missing the traditional heart of Salvador.

Belém, Brazil: The eastern gateway to the Amazon region stands as a destination in its own right. Guests will be delighted by this rewarding city enriched with streets and parks shaded by mango trees, the pastel facades of once-decadent mansions now fading in the tropical sun.

Manaus, Brazil: The Amazon’s largest city is a memorable destination right in the middle of the jungle as guests have the perfect opportunity to explore the Brazilian Amazon. Manaus is best enjoyed as the starting point to the incredible Amazon adventure, right in the heart of the pristine rainforest and eclectic wildlife.

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas: The flourishing marine reserve and MSC Cruises’ private island destination, once a former industrial sand extraction site, now offers uninterrupted ocean views, crystal clear waters and soft sandy beaches. The Ocean Cay MSC shore excursions will allow visitors to explore, discover, relax and enjoy nature’s beauty at it’s very best, all through snorkel safaris, kayak tours and paddle boarding.

New York, United States: The vibrant city is undoubtedly the place to visit, whether guests wish to wander through the patchwork of neighbourhoods in Manhattan, hidden gardens next to postmodern skyscrapers, or head to the iconic Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty. From Broadway shows to world-class museums, the bustling theatre and art scene in New York City can not to be missed.

Nova Scotia, Canada: Offering colourful harbour fronts, sandy beaches and impressive historical landmarks, scenic wilderness hiking trails, Nova Scotia is a great destination for any kind of traveller. Located in the province of Nova Scotia, the city of Halifax offers everything from history, the sea, and music.

Quebec, Canada: There is no place like Quebec – guests will have the opportunity to soak up the lively French-Canadian Culture, whilst walking along the fortified walls of Old Québec, known as a UNESCO World Heritage Site of Old Québec. Stunning scenery can be discovered through the Montmorency waterfalls or Jacques-Cartier National Park.

Reykjavik, Iceland: Reykjavík, the world’s most northerly capital, is a small but exciting port city rich with Viking museums, shops, and a lively atmosphere. This destination boasts a range of nearby attractions including a geothermal blue lagoon, stunning waterfalls, and blissful lakes.