MSC Cruises renews Cruise with Confidence campaign

MSC Cruises has launched its summer 2022 campaign under the ‘Cruise with Confidence’ program.

The line confirms its health protocols, flexible booking policy, robust yet simple vaccination and testing requirements and return to independent ashore exploration will apply to all sailings through summer 2022.

All existing and new bookings for all sailings through to the end of the next summer season will be covered by the Cruise with Confidence promise, under which the company has already offered a safe, flexible and enjoyable cruise holiday to over one million guests during all phases of the pandemic, past and present.

Gianni Onorato, chief executive, MSC Cruises, said: “We were able to lead the restart of our industry in August last year thanks to a comprehensive and flexible health and safety protocol that was designed to adapt to the evolution of the pandemic ashore and has since set the standard across the travel and hospitality sector.

“With this we were able to continue to offer the highest level of protection to our guests, crew and communities where our ships call to responsibly and safely welcome on our ships over one million guests for their holiday at sea.”

He added: “With the pandemic continuing to evolve, we understand the importance of having clear information to reassure our guests that they can book a cruise with confidence and with flexibility to give them total peace of mind.

“We are thus extending our successful ‘Cruise with Confidence’ guarantee to all cruises through summer 2022 to continue to offer booked and new guests a safe, flexible and enjoyable holiday option.

“Reinforced with the required Covid-19 protection plan, this insurance gives guests extra security before and during the cruise.

“Finally, we also see the return of a full experience ashore with the reintroduction of independent shore excursions where local regulations allow this - there really has been no better time to book a cruise vacation.”