MSC Cruises offers football fans new accommodation opportunity

MSC Cruises announced today (10 October 2022) that MSC Opera will become a cruise ship hotel in Doha working in cooperation with Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy. The ship will be berthed ready to welcome visitors in the port from 19 November through to 19 December and will join MSC World Europa and MSC Poesia during this period.

This new accommodation opportunity for football fans and visitors to Doha can be booked for a minimum of two nights through MSC Cruises or through a preferred travel agent.

MSC Opera offers elegant comfort and unique hospitality with a variety of lounges and entertainment venues including the glamourous La Cabala Piano Lounge, the magnificent Teatro dell ‘Opera theatre for evening entertainment, a range of restaurants, a spa, gym, swimming pools and whirlpools located throughout the ship’s nine decks.