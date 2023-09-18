Mr Toad’s launches ‘Championships at the Pad’ as winter sports season gathers pace

Mr Toad’s, Dubai’s go-to destination for big-screen sports action and great F&B deals has launched ‘Championships at the Pad’, with bargain packages of food and drinks to celebrate the Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup.

With an international snack menu reflecting classic cuisine from participating teams, Championships at the Pad has food from AED30, with platters of four different dishes for AED109, washed down with an all day happy hour with hops, grapes and spirits from just AED25.

Bite into British favourite, Fish Fingers & Chips, feast on French classic, Croque Monsieur, dive into Devilled Prawns from Asia, indulge in Indian-style Onion Bhajis, or opt for Chicken Parmigiana Bites, Keeema Pav Burger and Chicken Tikka Skewers.

Championships at the Pad, available at all Mr Toad’s outlets at Premier Inn hotels in Dubai, runs until the Cricket World Cup concludes on 19 November. Offers apply from 12 noon to 1 am daily, with all match fixtures shown live on high definition screens throughout the venues.

Mr Toad’s can be found at Premier Inn Al Jaddaf, Dubai Investments Park, Dubai International Airport, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Ibn Battuta Mall and Barsha Heights.

To book or find out more, follow @mrtoadsme on Instagram.

