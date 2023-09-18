MEET IN BUSAN-Memorable, Impressive, Bleisure City

The Busan Tourism Organization hosted seminars and familiarization tours (FAM tours) during the second week of September, which was the designated official promotional period for MEET IN BUSAN 2023. Some 20 MICE event officials from Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world attended the promotional events, designed to show off Busan’s many advantages as an ideal host city for global MICE events. The MICE city of Busan, with its bleisure offerings and competitive MICE infrastructure, left a lasting impression on the visiting officials.

Busan’s Spectrum of Colors as a MICE City



MEET IN BUSAN 2023, a promotional week for Busan’s tourism industry, ran from September 5 through September 8 at locations throughout the city, including the Haeundae Conference Complex (HAEVENUE). On September 6, various seminars and events were held, including presentations and videos on Busan’s merits as a host city for global MICE events, capturing the attention of visiting MICE officials. The promotional week included a banquet where members of the Busan MICE Alliance networked with attendees and laid the groundwork for future communication. Overseas visitors also had the chance to enjoy some of Busan’s best culinary experiences as part of their tour itinerary. On the first day of their visit, they dined at a local Michelin Guide-approved restaurant, and during their later FAM tour, they were treated to luncheons that included a range of quintessential Busan dishes.

The two-day FAM tour opened the visitors’ eyes to Busan’s world-class MICE infrastructure and tourism resources. The visiting officials spent time at BEXCO, the Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center, APEC Nurimaru House, and other key Busan MICE locations. They were also able to engage in experience programs at Jagalchi Market and the beach towns of Haeundae, Gwangalli, and Yeongdo that were designed to showcase some of the area’s many local charms. In many ways, MEET IN BUSAN 2023 served as an impetus to attract large-scale incentive tours and global events to the shores of Busan.

Busan for Your MICE Event Success



Busan is a city bursting with potential for all things MICE, and MICE experts from all over the world are sitting up and taking notice. BEXCO and the city’s two other large convention centers host large events all year round, and there are 20 officially designated Unique Venues, each of which represents a different aspect of Busan’s history and culture, that are ideal for hosting events under a wide range of themes.

HAEVENUE is Korea’s only international conference district that is located right along the sea. HAEVENUE is a cluster of MICE, tourism, and lodging facilities gathered together all in one place, offering the utmost convenience to event organizers and participants. The complex is an ideal event, tourism, and relaxation destination, perfect for creating memories that will last a lifetime.

A Rising MICE Star

September’s MEET IN BUSAN 2023 event provided Busan with the opportunity to show its MICE appeal to the rest of the world. In the final months of 2023, Busan will make further efforts to develop its MICE infrastructure and tourism resources, and engage in overseas marketing to attract global MICE events and incentive tourists to the marine city.