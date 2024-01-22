Moxy Hotels Makes Its Vibrant Debut in India with Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud

Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, is thrilled to announce the opening of Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud, marking the brand’s debut in India. Introducing Bengaluru to a quirky and playful side of hospitality, the hotel is set to be the perfect social hub for both locals and travelers seeking a fun and adventurous retreat.

Located just 10 minutes from Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru in North Bangalore, Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud is strategically situated near the city’s iconic sites and major upcoming projects. Travelers looking to explore Bangalore’s beautiful blend of ultra-contemporary and traditional landmarks can visit the ISKCON Temple, St. Mary’s Basilica, and the National Gallery of Modern Art. Additionally, those interested in the city’s aviation history and technological innovations can explore the HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum and the British-era Opera House which offers virtual-reality experiences.

“As we continue to grow our portfolio of hotels, we take pride in the ability to stay true to ourselves and weave the playful nature of Moxy Hotels into the energy of Bengaluru with the opening of Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Cloud,” says Matthew Boettcher, Vice President of Distinctive Select Brand Portfolio, Marriott International. “We look forward to welcoming our fun-hunters to this dynamic city and experience Moxy’s playful spirit.”

Design + Amenities

Taking its cue from Bengaluru’s flair for art, design, and music, Moxy Bengaluru’s industrial-chic lobby features stylish artifacts, a graffiti wall featuring local artwork, and many Insta-worthy corners best enjoyed with background music that suits guests’ changing mood from day to night. The lobby is also the heart of the hotel designed to facilitate connections with an extensive game arcade, a library, and immersive spaces to foster co-working and play. Guests looking to stay fit while on the road can enjoy the 24/7 fitness center and 25-metre outdoor swimming pool, and delight in convenient amenities like the hotel’s car park and airport shuttle service.

The hotel offers 128 modern and cleverly designed rooms that include six suites. Modern amenities meet futuristic design with smart features like LED lights, keyless entry, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Each room also features modular furniture including Moxy’s signature wall-mounted pegs and foldable desks and chairs, giving guests the flexibility to adapt the room to their needs.

Eat, Drink & Play

Creating new waves in Bengaluru’s vibrant culinary scene, the hotel boasts a range of enticing F&B venues including Bar Moxy, its communal lobby bar that acts as a dining lounge by day and a social hub at night where guests can enjoy Moxy’s signature “Mood based Cocktails”. For those looking for a quick bite, Moxy Kitchen & Pickups offers all-day food and drinks with grab-and-go options. Adding to the fun is Layover, a vibrant pool bar that comes with its own DJ Booth personalized with bold graffiti.

Engaging local activations and innovative F&B programs, the hotel also provides various on-site activities that celebrate Moxy’s Play On spirit. Throwback Board Games and Dice Night will be a fun way to kickstart conversations and socialize, while weekly Movie Nights, the Dunk Wheel of Fortune and Jenga Wars can be enjoyed with family and friends.

Meeting and Events

The hotel features three meeting and event rooms with natural daylight, a pre-function area, and a 1000 sqm outdoor event space, along with food takeaway options.

“Bengaluru, as the nerve center of India’s high-tech arena, blends its art and cultural richness with the energetic pulse of the 21st century. The young, dynamic, and adventurous ambiance of Bengaluru provides the perfect backdrop for Moxy’s impressive debut in India” commented Anuradha Venkatachalam, Hotel Manager, Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud. “We have created here a unique atmosphere where stylish, spirited, and diverse designs converge to create an immersive experience like no other. I believe, Moxy Hotels is more than just a brand; it’s a whole new VIBE, and we’re here to amplify the energy and create a stir in the hospitality scene in India! I’m excited to welcome our guests to Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud, as we launch a fresh and new taste of hospitality.”

For more information, visit www.moxybengaluruairport.com and Play On #atthemoxy on Instagram and Facebook