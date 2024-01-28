Marriott and Delonix Group Collaborate to Expand Tribute Portfolio Brand in China

Marriott International and Delonix Group, one of the leading China-based hospitality companies, announced a long-term cooperation agreement under which the two companies will work together to grow Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio brand in mainland China. The Delonix portfolio currently includes ten hotel brands with over 1,400 hotels open or in the development pipeline. The parties anticipate that at least 100 properties could become part of the Tribute Portfolio over the coming years.

Through this collaboration, Marriott International will franchise its Tribute Portfolio brand in connection with selected Grand New Century and other premium brand hotels managed by Delonix Group. The hotels are expected to be available for booking through both companies’ direct booking channels and to participate in the parties’ respective loyalty programs.

“Our collaboration with Marriott International demonstrates our confidence in the premium hotel market in China,” commented Alex Zheng, Executive Chairman of Delonix Group. “Leveraging the strength of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio brand, competitive affiliation cost structure, and robust loyalty program in China and globally, as well as Delonix Group’s fast-growing Betterwood membership program, we are committed to offer additional value to hotel owners and elevated travel experiences for Chinese travelers. The agreement represents an unprecedented opportunity to drive the long-term growth of Delonix premium brands and Tribute Portfolio in China.”

“We are excited about what we can achieve together to best serve the needs of Chinese travelers. Delonix Group is known for its rich experience in developing and operating hotel assets in the local market. This collaboration enables us to leverage the power of the Tribute Portfolio brand, as well as Marriott’s best in class loyalty program and strong distribution systems, to further enhance guest experiences, and continue our robust growth across China.” Yibing Mao, President, Greater China, Marriott International.

“With more sophisticated Chinese travelers prioritizing authentic destination experiences, we are very excited about this opportunity to bring collection brands like Tribute Portfolio to customers who are looking for distinct, quality lifestyle experiences that resonate with each destination,” said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International.

Delonix Group’s hotel portfolio has expanded to 10 core brands with over 1,400 hotels open or in the development pipeline. Its business also encompasses restaurants and entertainment. Grand New Century, established in 2005, is Delonix Group’s Chinese-chic, premium hotel brand with an open and pipeline portfolio of 180 properties and over 50,000 rooms in China.

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of over 100 character-filled, independent hotels across nearly 30 countries and territories drawn together by a passion for captivating design and a drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike.