Morocco’s First Waldorf Astoria Debuts

Hilton today announced the signing of an agreement with Star Hill Tanger SA to open Waldorf Astoria Tanger, signaling the debut of the iconic luxury Waldorf Astoria brand in Morocco. Expected to open in 2025, the luxury resort will be located in a prime location close to the northwest coast of the country.

Surrounded by lush greenery, Waldorf Astoria Tanger will be the preeminent luxury destination in Tanger – ideal for family vacations, a relaxing holiday, or for those looking to explore the city. The resort will be in close proximity to the Cape Spartel Reserve, making it a convenient base to explore the historic Caves of Hercules and the renowned lighthouse with breathtaking views of the blue Mediterranean and Atlantic waters.

“Introducing Waldorf Astoria to Morocco in partnership with Star Hill is an exciting move for Hilton, and we are pleased to debut this iconic brand in Tanger, a stylish destination which is witnessing rapid development,” said Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton. “Across Morocco we are growing our portfolio of hotels, building on the significant momentum the country is experiencing for travel and tourism, with plans to nearly triple our presence in the coming years with openings from across our brand segments.”

Waldorf Astoria Tanger will feature 115 contemporary-style guest rooms and suites, including 21 villas with private pools and a 1,250 square metre Royal Villa. In addition, the resort’s 3,000-square-metre luxury spa is anticipated to be the largest holistic wellness destination in the country.

Guests will enjoy an array of culinary delights at the resort’s five distinctive restaurants, including the world-famous Peacock Alley, synonymous with the Waldorf Astoria brand. The luxury resort will also feature multi-functional meeting spaces and boardrooms, perfect for hosting business gatherings, celebrations, and world-class events.

Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, luxury brands, Hilton, said: “Across the world, we bring Waldorf Astoria’s world-class hospitality to our guests, providing elegant service and unforgettable stays in new and exciting destinations. With the brand’s debut in Tanger, we are delighted to add Morocco to our growing global portfolio.”

As part of a recent signing ceremony for the property, Mr. Zaid Ali from Star Hill Tanger commented: “Signing this agreement with Hilton represents our ambition to partner with renowned global hospitality partners that provide world-class service standards, on par with our company’s value of excellence. Bringing the luxurious Waldorf Astoria brand to Tanger is a step we are proud of because it supports the development of the tourism sector in Morocco and the city of Tanger.”

Hilton currently operates four hotels in Morocco: Hilton Tanger City Center Hotel & Residences, Hilton Tanger Al Houara Resort & Spa, Hilton Garden Inn Tanger City Centre, and its most recent opening, Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca Sud. With seven hotels under development in locations across the country, Hilton expects to open Conrad Rabat Arzana and Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort & Spa later in 2022.