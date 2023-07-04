Morocco has been announced as Premier Partner of WTM London 2023

The partnership with World Travel Market, 6-8th November, will turn the spotlight on Morocco.

The Premier Partnership announcement comes as Morocco experiences growth in its tourism activity, aiming to double the number of incoming tourists to 26 million by 2030, elevating Morocco as a leading leisure destination to the world’s travel trade.

It is already known that Morocco’s presence at World Travel Market London will focus on the “Morocco, Kingdom of Light” international campaign of the Moroccan National Tourism Office.

Launched in April 2022, this campaign was designed to inspire a new generation of traveller, showcasing the attractions and experiences of a “contemporary and dynamic” nation.

World Travel Market, the most influential travel and tourism event in the world, provides the perfect opportunity for Morocco to demonstrate its efforts in joining the league of highly favoured destinations.

Morocco’s relationship with WTM spans far beyond Premier Partner of the flagship London event, as the destination has also seen tremendous success participating in ATM, ILTM, IBTM, IFTM, and IGTM. The Moroccan National Tourism Office is relying on commercial events to boost the activity of all Moroccan tourism professionals.

Adel El Fakir, General Director of the Moroccan National Tourism Office, said:

“Our presence at WTM London will be an excellent showcase to further boost the attractiveness of the Moroccan tourism destination. We will thus be in the heart of the action when tourism professionals from around the world come up with new products for 2024 and beyond, and we will also be at the forefront in terms of communication and promotion of the country.”

Juliette Losardo, Exhibition Director at World Travel Market London, said:

“We are thrilled to announce Morocco as Premier Partner for World Travel Market London 2023 and excited to support them in reaching their goals for 2030. WTM London is the world’s most influential travel and tourism event, as well as being the sourcing hub for international travel buyers, and so provides the ideal place for Morocco to showcase what they have on offer, highlighting their vibrant culture and incredible hospitality.”