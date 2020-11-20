Mintrim appointed chief executive of Wendy Wu Tours

Wendy Wu Tours has announced Glen Mintrim is to step up from the position of UK managing director to chief executive.

The move takes place as part of a global restructure, and will be effective from the start of December.

Since joining the operator in 2019, Mintrim has led Wendy Wu Tours through a strong growth phase, despite the challenges of this current year.

He will lead the global senior team, driving an ambitious five-year growth and development plans as well as a significant focus on increasing support and resources for the trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announcing the appointment, founder Wendy Wu, said: “Glen is an exceptional leader.

“His track record in transforming and expanding our business across multiple new platforms, as well as delivering a wide-ranging reset of the core UK business, has been extraordinary.”

Wu added: “Glen’s depth of international experience, his collaborative leadership style, as well as his proven results in building a high-performance team at Wendy Wu Tours, will be an asset in the new chief executive position.”

As part of the new global restructure, global sales director, John Warr, will take full responsibility for the sales teams and business development managers in Australia and New Zealand.

Reflecting on his appointment, Mintrim said: “I am honoured and excited to take up this role with such an amazing and forward-looking business.

“We have a great culture and a winning strategy that has enabled us to weather the challenges thrown at us this year whilst continuing to grow. Building further on our success is a challenge I accept with confidence and determination, not only our business but for the travel industry as a whole.”