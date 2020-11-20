Coin laying ceremony for Celebrity Beyond as construction continues

Celebrity Cruises held a traditional coin ceremony for Celebrity Beyond, the next ship in the Edge Series.

The event is significant in the shipbuilding industry, marking an important milestone in the construction of a new vessel.

It is meant to bring the ship good fortune and coincided with the laying of a keel block for Celebrity Beyond.

Celebrity chose a coin from the American Innovation dollar series honouring Annie Jump Cannon, the daughter of an American shipbuilder, a suffragist and a pioneering astronomer credited with the development of contemporary stellar classification.

“In a year that has continuously tested the strength of our industry, it is encouraging that we move forward with building Celebrity Beyond,” explained Richard Fain, chairman of the Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Celebrity Cruises.

“Celebrity Beyond signals that as we prepare to return to service, we do so confidently and with great optimism about the future. ”

Celebrity Beyond joins two Edge Series ships: Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex,#

“This is a proud and exciting moment because Celebrity Beyond will continue to elevate an already incredibly innovative and transformative Series of ships for our brand – and the industry,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, chief executive of Celebrity Cruises.

“I thank all of my amazing colleagues and our incredible partners at the shipyard for moving us one step closer to bringing Celebrity Beyond to life.

“We have some special surprises planned with Celebrity Beyond and I really can’t wait to share her with the world.”

Celebrity Beyond is anticipated to be delivered in Spring 2022.