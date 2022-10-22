Minor Hotels Appoints William Costley as Senior Vice President of Operations for Asia

Minor Hotels (MH), a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, has announced the appointment of William Costley as the new senior vice-president of operations for Asia effective as of September 2022.

Costley, who is based in Bangkok, joins MH from Hilton Hotels. A passionate hotelier, he started in the hospitality sector in his native Scotland in 1983 and built a stellar career spanning 32 years with Hilton. He moves from Dubai where he was based out of Hilton’s Middle East and Africa (MEA) regional office in the position of Senior Vice President Operations overseeing the group’s Arabian Peninsula and Turkey region.

Costley moved to the Middle East in 2017 from Asia Pacific where he was based in Singapore as Hilton’s Vice President Operations for Southeast Asia and India for seven years; with a portfolio of 35 hotels spanning 11 countries. Over the years, Costley managed properties in first-tier city and resort destinations from London, Istanbul, Egypt, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

In his new role with Minor Hotels, Costley, who is known for his conceptual thinking and strategic execution will oversee all MH brands, including Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, NH Hotels and NH Collection throughout Asia.

“As Minor Hotels continues on its path of regional and global expansion, we couldn’t have asked for a more experienced addition to our Asia team,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, Chief Executive Officer Minor Hotels and Group Chief Executive Officer – Minor International. “William’s understanding of Asia’s hospitality and tourism sectors, his global outlook and stellar operational credentials make him the perfect choice for this crucial leadership position. We look forward to working together as the company branches out into medical tourism and brings new brands from our global portfolio to Asia Pacific.”

Over the years, Costley has attended leadership, commercial and strategic programs at Cornell University, IMD Business School Lausanne, EHL Lausanne, University of Michigan’s executive HR strategy programme in Singapore and the London Business School. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality in the UK.

William Costley is married and has two grown children.