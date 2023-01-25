MELIÁ NAMED TOP EMPLOYER 2023 IN SPAIN, MEXICO, THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, ITALY AND GERMANY

Top Employers certification acknowledges organisations that employ best practices in talent management, and the recently released ranking for 2023 ratifies Meliá Hotels International’s position as one of the companies contributing most to excellence in the workplace in Spain, Mexico and the Dominican Republic for the second consecutive year, and for the first time also in Germany and Italy. These five certified countries are home to 50% of the company’s total workforce. The Top Employers Institute certifies leading employers in 123 countries based on its HR Best Practices Survey, a comprehensive analysis of variables in Human Resources management in which Meliá has been particularly prominent in areas such as Training, Commitment, Ethics & Integrity, Values and Change Management. According to the Meliá CEO, Gabriel Escarrer, “this certification is a significant independent recognition of our commitment to our team members and encourages us to continue working on workplace excellence at a crucial time in which we have to promote travel more than ever as an attractive industry to work in”. Meliá Hotels International’s talent management strategy after Covid-19 is focused on attracting and recruiting the talent required to return to normal activity, and above all to enhance the commitment and pride of belonging of its team members, offering an attractive value proposition that meets their expectations at all times while also enhancing Meliá‘s competitiveness as an employer brand. All the projects related to Training, Commitment, Ethics & Integrity, Values and Change Management have been reinforced and also acknowledged during the certification process.​

Older WIZZ AIR RETURNS TO ISTANBUL AND ADDS ADDITIONAL DIRECT ROUTES TO THE TURKISH SEASIDE