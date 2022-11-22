MELIÁ CONTINUES TO GROW IN ITALY WITH TWO NEW INNSIDE BY MELIÁ HOTELS IN SICILY

Meliá Hotels International continues to grow in one of the key European destinations after the addition of two new hotel projects in Italy. The company is also supporting the international growth of its INNSiDE by Meliá brand, which has accelerated in recent years, with 48 hotels already operating or in the process of opening in major destinations all over the world.Located in the southeast of Sicily, the INNSiDE Noto will provide 146 rooms and extensive facilities by the sea.

The hotel will have a great choice of dining options as well as numerous outdoor areas, including a swimming pool and a beach club with a hammock area, among others, to ensure customers enjoy the best possible experience. With other facilities such as a fully equipped gym and facilities for meetings and events, INNSiDE Noto will also be a versatile hotel for the MICE segment.

One of the most outstanding features of the hotel will be a 1500m2 rooftop area with fantastic sea views.In addition to offering amazing hotel experiences by the sea, customers will be able to visit the city of Noto, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, the perfect starting point for discovering the Noto Valley and its numerous Sicilian Baroque treasures.

The INNSIDE Cala Rossa will also enjoy a prime location alongside the sea in the coastal area of Terrasini, one of the top travel destinations in Sicily. Visitors to the area can also enjoy culture and history by visiting nearby points of interest such as the Villa Fassini, Castelo di Gazzara or the Natural Regional History Museum, as well as the nearby city of Palermo.The INNSiDE Cala Rossa will provide 115 rooms and public areas designed to deliver unique experiences for guests. At its heart it will have an Open Living Lounge, one of the INNSiDE by Meliá brand attributes designed to bring the hotel to life, as well as a swimming pool, dining spaces serving the finest cuisine, a spa and event rooms to ensure guests have everything they need to enjoy the destination to the full.

Another of the hotel highlights will be a spectacular beach club with sea views.As Gabriel Escarrer, Executive Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, explains, “we are proud to extend our presence in the top Mediterranean destinations, destinations that have seen our company grow ever since we first began and where we have extensive experience in the hospitality industry.“With these two new hotels in Sicily joining the future Meliá Taormina and Meliá Siracusa, both of which are also scheduled to open in 2024, Meliá Hotels International now has 11 hotels either in operation or in the process of opening in Italy.