Mekong Region Travel Boosted by Re-imagined Website

The official website of Mekong Tourism has been re-imagined with a range of dynamic new digital elements for a variety of visitors – from consumer travellers to academics and researchers, from journalists to sustainable tourism advocates.

Managed by the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO), the new-look mekongtourism.org aims to position itself as a major online start point and research asset for travel and tourism in Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

The new website is easy to navigate and offers quicker search than previously. The site has been designed for mobile responsiveness and compatibility. It has been created to work well on desktop, tablet and mobile phone.

If you are a traveller, for example, there are specialist sections on festivals in the six countries, farm and community tourism, markets, caves, palaces, motorbike travel, ethical tourism, and more.

“The Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office has revamped the official Mekong Tourism website, MekongTourism.org, to help the whole region bounce back after three difficult years,” said Ms Suvimol Thanasarakij, Executive Director of the MTCO . “We are proud to present a new website that focuses on responsible, sustainable and inclusive tourism that gives back.”

There are Q&A interviews with leading private, public and third-sector tourism leaders. They all give their take on what the new era of tourism in the Mekong region should look like following the massive Covid-era slow down.

For students, researchers and academics, there is also a library of the latest tourism-related research papers by UNWTO, ADB, WTTC and various corporate organisations.

There are also dedicated pages to the Mekong Tourism Forum which takes place 25-27 April in Sihanoukville in Cambodia and is open to leading stakeholders in Mekong Tourism.

Visit MekongTourism.org to start your journey around the Mekong region.