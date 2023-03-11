Calgary Airport Authority appoints Chris Dinsdale as new President & CEO

Matthew Heffernan, Chair of the Board of The Calgary Airport Authority, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Dinsdale as the new President & CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority

After an extensive international search, Chris Dinsdale was identified as the best strategic leader to take YYC through its next phase of growth. Chris was chosen for his deep experience, passion and proven track record in airports, along with his emphasis on developing lean and efficient operations. In addition, his focus on providing a unique and high-quality passenger experience and his experience developing strategic airline partnerships will allow YYC to continue its development into the future. The Board is confident Chris will amplify YYC’s success in providing our guests with the memorable and exceptional experiences they’ve come to expect from YYC and providing strong leadership for our Crew.

“Chris is a highly regarded leader in aviation, finance and business,” said Matthew Heffernan, Board Chair. “We are confident his leadership, operational knowledge and focus on positive customer experiences will ensure The Authority continues on its path of robust recovery and growth.”

Born and raised in Canada, Chris Dinsdale joins The Authority from the Budapest Airport where he has worked for almost eight years, most recently as CEO.

“Airports and aviation create jobs, drive innovation, and support economic diversification. I am delighted to join The Calgary Airport Authority, which plays a critical role in the Alberta and Canadian economies,” said Chris Dinsdale. “I am honoured to have the opportunity to work with the excellent team at YYC and very excited for the opportunity to continue to build on YYC’s solid foundation of ensuring a world class travel experience for our guests.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Chris’ strong leadership, the Budapest Airport has recently received one of the highest awards in the airport sector from the Airport International Council, being voted by passengers as the “2022 Best Airport in Europe (15m – 25m PAX).” Also, during Chris Dinsdale’s tenure as CEO of the Budapest Airport, the airport received the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards, “Best Airport in Eastern Europe” award and received the 2022 “Cargo Hub of the Year” award at the distinguished Air Cargo News Awards. In addition, Chris has pursued a strong focus on community engagement and sustainability, with the Budapest Airport setting an aggressive 2035 deadline for achieving net zero emissions.

Chris Dinsdale will replace Bob Sartor who announced his departure as President & CEO in March 2022 after six years in the role. Chris Dinsdale will start his tenure at The Calgary Airport Authority later this year.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Bob for his dedication and exceptional leadership. We are grateful that he accomplished the goals he set out to achieve, including the strides he made in modernizing leadership, finances, and partnerships. We are pleased Bob has agreed to continue to lead the Authority until Chris joins us. We wish Bob the very best in his future endeavors,” said Mr. Heffernan.