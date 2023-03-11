​Book Now, Ski Next Season: 50% Off Stays At Panorama Mountain Resort With Frontier Ski, a provider of bespoke, tailor made ski and snowboard holidays across North America for over 30 years.

​It’s never too early to start thinking about next season’s ski holiday, as North American specialist operator Frontier Ski is offering a 50% discount on stays at British Columbia’s Panorama Mountain Resort. The offer, which covers the entire season, includes a further 40% off transfers (a total saving of £1,200pp), and applies to accommodation at Peaks Lodge, Taynton Lodge, Panorama Springs and Summit Lodge. Prices for 2023/24 lift passes are also being slashed by 50%, with a nine-day pass priced at only £386pp. Bookings should be made before 15 June.

​Ski Product Manager at Frontier Ski, Michael Williamson-Giles, comments, “With advanced bookings trending, planning your ski holiday at the earliest opportunity will give you access to the best deals and the widest range of accommodation. Booking well ahead of time is also a major advantage if you are looking to travel in peak season or wish to stay at one of North America’s smaller ski resorts.”

Located on the Kootenay Rockies Powder Highway and blessed with spectacular views of the Purcell and Rocky mountains, the Panorama Mountain Resort is home to almost 3,000 acres of terrain, 120 trails, eight lifts, two alpine bowls, a terrain park, Canada’s largest slopeside hot pools (all guests of Panorama have use of the amazing hot pools at The Panorama Springs), and one of the top 10 vertical drops on the continent. Its seamless ski in-ski out experience and intimate village setting appeals to families and couples in search of a more laidback après-ski scene. Also attracting the eco-crowd, Panorama has a firm stance on sustainability, with the resort on a mission to save the endangered Whitebark pine tree*.

​A snowcat shuttle service allows skiers to enjoy some of the more extraordinary mountain terrain via Monster X, with alternatives to ski and snowboarding, including fat tire biking, ice skating, snowshoeing, tandem paragliding and snowmobiling direct from the village.

​Stay at Peaks Lodge, the most modern condo complex in the resort and one of Panorama’s most sought-after properties. Conveniently located, its luxury self-catering condos are only a short stroll from the main base area by the ice rink. 10-nights with Frontier Ski from £1,529pp (two sharing) including all accommodation (one bedroom suite featuring a Split King bed in the bedroom with a Queen sofa bed in the lounge and private balcony), return flights with Air Canada in economy class from London Heathrow to Calgary, checked baggage and ski carriage, and return scheduled transfers from Calgary to Panorama. Price based on mid-January 2024 departures. Offer valid on stays of two nights or more. Subject to availability.

​Frontier Ski (020 8776 8709; [email protected]; Frontier-ski.co.uk). ATOL PROTECTED No 5405 ABTA W3207. For press enquiries please contact [email protected]