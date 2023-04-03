The newest hotel in Ubon offers an all-in-one lifestyle destination

Central Pattana and Centara Hotels & Resorts expand its world-class collection of hotels with Centara Ubon, which is now officially open to welcome guests.

This contemporary all-in-one lifestyle destination invites business and leisure travellers alike to experience the beauty and culture of Thailand’s Northeast. Centara Ubon is developed by Central Pattana – a global sustainable real estate company and developer of Central shopping centres, residential projects, office buildings and hotels across Thailand – in partnership with Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator.

In 2023, Centara Ubon became one of the newest additions to Central Pattana’s portfolio of mixed-use development projects with a full-range of offerings.

Conveniently located just 6.5 kilometres from the Ubon Ratchathani International Airport and within steps of unforgettable food, shopping and local experiences at the adjacent Central Ubon shopping centre and nearby historic landmarks, this upscale property brings Centara’s signature warm hospitality and Thai family values to the hub of Southern Isaan.

Centara Ubon caters to the needs of every guest with 160 sophisticated rooms and suites ranging in size from 29 to 47 sqm. Each room is stylishly decorated with modern light wood décor and features a choice of a King or two Double beds, as well as a daybed to accommodate at least three adults. Premium Deluxe Suites come fully furnished with a separate living area and private balcony with garden views, perfect for family getaways or holidays with friends.

Guests are invited to take a culinary journey with exceptional dining experiences at Centara Ubon. Open for all-day dining, the “House of Kin UBON” features Thai, Japanese and international cuisine, as well as pastries and bakery favourites. The casual ambiance of the outdoor Pool Bar, “Pineapple Cocktails Club by Teens of Thailand” offers refreshing bites and tipples with unforgettable views of Ubon Ratchathani’s immaculate landscape, while those looking to relax in the comfort of their private dining room can take advantage of our in-room dining service.

In addition to outstanding dining options, Centara Ubon also offers a stunning outdoor swimming pool and terrace with views of the surrounding environment, a fully-equipped fitness centre, and an array of contemporary event spaces, including three meeting rooms and a 297-sqm Grand Ballroom, making Centara Ubon the ideal destination for weddings, board meetings, MICE events and more. Each of the tastefully-designed venues can be customised to suit guests’ needs, while also offering exquisite facilities and modern technology.

Centara Ubon represents Centara’s upscale hotel concept, with a vibrant collection of hotels blending the colourful local character of each destination with relaxed Thai-style living. Inviting spaces and premium services ensure travellers get the most out of every stay with unforgettable memories.

“We are excited to bring the Centara brand to Ubon Ratchathani, a true hub of Southern Isaan and key location for business and leisure in Thailand’s Northeastern region. As the hotel and travel industry continue to rebound post-COVID, we look forward to offering a unique all-in-one lifestyle experience for our guests at Centara Ubon, where comfort and convenience are our top priority for every stay”, said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

“With a focus on international standard service, comfort and unforgettable guest experiences, Centara Ubon is poised to become the most sought after destination in Southern Isaan”, said Rutjiret Ananphong, General Manager of Centara Ubon. “We are thrilled to bring Centara’s warmth and sense of community to the region with this beautiful hotel. Our team is ready to welcome guests to enjoy our stunning facilities, including our stylish rooms, delectable all-day dining, outdoor swimming pool and diverse event spaces, and will ensure each stay is met with our signature hospitality.”

To celebrate its opening, Centara Ubon announced a special introductory offer with nightly rates from only THB 2,555 net including breakfast for two, as well as other complimentary perks which include daily hotel credit of THB 555, early check-in from 12:00 hrs. and late check-out until 14:00 (subject to availability), a complimentary minibar, two drinks per stay and a 25% discount on laundry services. This offer runs from now to 30th June 2023 for stays from 10th March 2023 to 30th June 2023.

In addition, CentaraThe1 members can take advantage of an exclusive X3 points grand opening offer. Members who log in to their account and book a room from now to 9th April for stays through 30th June 2023 will earn triple points for use towards future stays with Centara Hotels & Resorts. CentaraThe1 members also enjoy member rates at 15% lower than public rates and complimentary stays for up to 2 children.

Travellers who are not yet members of Centara’s loyalty programme can sign up for free in less than a minute, and immediately start enjoying benefits and earning points. To take advantage of all CentaraThe1 membership privileges, sign-up or sign-in now at www.CentaraThe1.com

Those looking to enjoy even more exciting benefits, can also take advantage of The1 membership program, Thailand’s largest loyalty platform, from Central Group and Central Pattana, during their stay at Centara Ubon. Guests will have easy access to earning and redeeming points for exciting rewards when shopping, eating and more at neighbouring Central Ubon. Non-members are invited to sign up for free at www.the1.co.th.Through this exciting collaboration, T1 members can also pay for hotel services using T1 points during their stay at Centara Ubon.

For more information about the Centara Ubon opening offer and to book an upcoming stay, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cub/opening-offer.