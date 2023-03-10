Marriott International to bring iconic luxury brand, The Ritz-Carlton, to Phuket in 2025

Marriott International, Inc., announced plans to introduce The Ritz-Carlton, its iconic luxury brand, to Phuket, Thailand following the signing of an agreement with Asset World Corporation (AWC). The agreement stipulates plans for the strategic renovation and rebranding of the existing Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket. Expected to open in 2025, The Ritz-Carlton, Phuket anticipates setting a new benchmark for luxury hospitality on the island.

With its serene and secluded location on the unspoiled east coast of the island overlooking the Andaman Sea, The Ritz-Carlton, Phuket expects to offer guests a spectacular scenery and uninterrupted ocean views. The hotel is a short distance from Phuket’s old town, with its vibrant markets, shophouse restaurants and elegant Sino-Portuguese architecture.

“We are pleased to strengthen our long-term collaboration with Asset World Corporation to rebrand and reposition our existing property with today’s signing,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (Excluding China), Marriott International. “We are confident that The Ritz-Carlton, Phuket, once opened, will be well-positioned to meet the increased demand of luxury travel, in line with the Thailand Government’s goal of attracting more discerning travelers to the Thai Kingdom.”

The resort is expected to undergo an extensive rebranding, ensuring that it reflects the contemporary design and thoughtful amenities that The Ritz-Carlton is known for is known for. Upon opening, The Ritz-Carlton, Phuket anticipates offering 182 stylish guestrooms, suites, and private villas, ranging from a spacious 50 square meters to an expansive 196 square meters. Guests will be able to dine and socialize at a choice of eight restaurants, bars, and lounges, work out at the well-equipped fitness center, or cool off in three swimming pools. Plans also call for a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa with eight treatment rooms, whirlpools, plunge pools, steam rooms, a sauna, and a salon.

Meeting planners will be able to take advantage of four function rooms with 544 square meters of indoor space, plus a 168-square meter pre-function area and elegant alfresco spaces – ideal for out-of-town events and one-of-a-kind weddings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AWC has great confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry, and by partnering with Marriott International to bring the world-renowned Ritz-Carlton brand to the country will not only strengthen Phuket as a world-class tourism destination but also continue the development of Thailand as a global sustainable tourism leader. AWC is firmly committed to positioning the destination as a leader in sustainability, ensuring that we create true value for the environment, surrounding communities, and long-term stable growth. We aim to develop The Ritz-Carlton, Phuket in line with LEED and WELL green building standards, prioritizing energy saving and circular economy on waste management, helping to move Thailand toward becoming a global sustainability destination. The Ritz-Carlton, Phuket will be located close to island’s old town, immersing guests in the area’s rich culture, while it will also be a short distance to the harbor from where they can travel to Thailand’s most popular seaside destination.

“The debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Phuket will add to AWC’s diverse portfolio of hotels in Phuket, and The Ritz-Carlton, Phuket, will help attract luxury travels and generate MICE demand globally,” said Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President, Asset World Corp Public Company Limited.

Thailand’s largest island, Phuket is a tropical paradise with a wealth of attractions, from white sandy beaches and crystal-clear seas to world-class leisure facilities, rich cultural heritage and much more. In Phuket, Marriott International currently operates nine hotels across seven brands, including Marriott Hotels, JW Marriott, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Four Points by Sheraton, Courtyard by Marriott, and The Luxury Collection.