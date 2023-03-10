Deutsche Hospitality Enhances H Rewards Loyalty Program with More Flexibility and Personalization

Deutsche Hospitality announces comprehensive enhancements to its loyalty program, H Rewards, providing more flexibility, benefits and personalization to over 200 million members. Deutsche Hospitality introduces its partnership with Fritz Hansen, a leading Danish design company.

The next generation IntercityHotel brand is being revealed with urban design, lively public space and unique food concepts. The Scandinavian brand, Zleep Hotels is being centered around Danish design and the sensibility of simplicity.

H Rewards – More personal, more flexibility, more benefits

“We are excited to provide the most comprehensive enhancements since the launch of our H Rewards program. It now provides our fast-growing community of 200 million members with more flexibility, quicker ways to earn points and digital touchpoints for a seamless guest journey”, says Oliver Bonke, Deutsche Hospitality’s CEO. “We have developed tremendous internal digital capability across H World, our ownership group, giving our customers intuitive digital solutions.” The loyalty program and booking platform, H Rewards now accelerates the earning of points by rewarding online check-in and contactless arrival as well as direct bookings via the App or new website, hrewards.com. Furthermore, members have the option to waive certain benefits by turning them into reward points; they can choose from more attractive member rates and special offers as well as new benefits per tier level such as free breakfast for gold members.

H Rewards now also allows Chinese members to enjoy personalized benefits in hotels of Deutsche Hospitality across Europe, Middle East and Africa. These include dedicated amenities and features such as Chinese-speaking welcome managers, Chinese breakfast menus and payment systems.

The future generation of IntercityHotels

The IntercityHotel brand is being redesigned to accelerate its international growth by embracing a diverse, mobile and tech-savvy group of travelers. The CitySquare, a new social lobby will create a multifunctional, seamless space where guests can enjoy a fresh coffee alongside the signature bakery serving freshly baked goods all day. Grab and go snacks and a bar complement this innovative space to lounge, work or meet with friends. The IntercityHotel Amsterdam is currently showcasing many of the new initiatives.

Upcoming openings for the brand in 2023 include city locations in Germany, Switzerland and Asia.

Zleep Hotels – bringing Danish design to the world

The economy brand, Zleep Hotels, is centered around Danish design and the sensibility of simplicity alongside a great night’s sleep. Enhancing its authentic Nordic roots the brand just entered a partnership with Danish furniture design company, Fritz Hansen. Both brands share a common DNA, believing that good design, a commitment to sustainability and quality are essential for a good life. Fritz Hansen’s timeless pieces of furniture and signature chairs will soon be accessible for guests in all existing 15 Zleep Hotels in Denmark, Sweden and Spain as well as in new Zleep Hotels scheduled to open in Germany, Switzerland and the Czech Republic over the next 12 months.