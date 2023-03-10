IHG Hotels & Resorts signs management agreement for new Hotel Indigo in Riyadh

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a Management Agreement with Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City for a new Hotel Indigo within the city near the Irqah area along Wadi Hanifa in Riyadh.

Set to open in 2025, with basement works already completed, the new hotel adds to IHG’s robust growth plans across various new developments that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 tourism strategy.

The signing of a new Hotel Indigo in Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City is significant, as it is the first nonprofit City of its kind, set to be an incubator for youth and for local and international institutions supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and future leaders.

The hotel will be located next to the City’s Al Mishraq Zone and serve as a living laboratory where innovation and social life will thrive, and creativity will meet science and technology. Guests will be able to take advantage of the City’s cultural experiences by using a vibrant pedestrian-only main street as part of the City’s “15 minute” planning concept, with connections to cultural offerings as well as elevated fine dining restaurants overlooking the stunning Wadi Hanifah and views of Riyadh’s city skyline.

The City will deliver a platform to experiment with new products and technologies, and will offer interactive retail environments providing customers with immersive experiences. The infrastructure will include a comprehenisve mobility solution, supported by a sustainable cooling and shading system. The solution will become a prime example for modern and integrated urban transportation, while delivering a comfortable environment encouraging outdoor activities.

The new-build Hotel Indigo will feature 234 guestrooms and suites, as well as 138 serviced apartments. The hotel is ideally situated just 15 minutes from Riyadh city center and 10 minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif District in Al-Dir’iyah. It also provides easy access to beautiful, diverse landscapes, together with iconic and innovative building structures including the Misk Art Institute, Mohammed bin Salman Foundation “Misk” headquarters, and a conference center, all located within the development. The lifestyle hotel will boast three dining options for guests, including a neighborhood café, specialty dining venue, and an exquisite lobby lounge.

Hotel Indigo Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City Riyadh will also offer state-of-the-art facilities, including four multi-purpose meeting spaces, a contemporary health club and a swimming pool, making it the ultimate destination for a range of guests.

Speaking on the new signing announcement, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “We are delighted to partner with Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, a flourishing community of creative thinkers and innovative pioneers that will build the future of Saudi Arabia. The City is devoted to encouraging youth leadership for a better future in the Kingdom, and our partnership is a wonderful opportunity to continue our support for Saudi youth and Vision 2030.”

He added: “Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City is an ideal destination, as it represents a vast oasis within the City, and close to the historical capital, Riyadh. The new Hotel Indigo in Riyadh will cater to guests visiting Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City and looking to experience its business innovation, recreational entertainment options, cultural learning opportunities, outdoor destinations, and various other unique activities.”

David Henry, Chief Executive Officer of Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City commented: “I am very pleased that IHG has selected our City for another world class hotel offering that will be designed to provide a range of services that align with our youth-oriented focus. We are also delighted that the Ministry of Culture will oversee the inclusion of Saudi artwork in the hotel, thereby aligning with the missions of the Foundation’s Misk Art Institute, and the Hotel Indigo brand.

IHG currently operates 37 hotels across five brands in Saudi Arabia, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and voco, with 31 hotels in the development pipeline set to open within the next three to five years.