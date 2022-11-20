Marriott International Signs Agreement With GURNER to Debut the St. Regis Brand in Australia

Marriott International, Inc., today announced it has signed a management agreement with visionary property development company GURNER™ to bring the St. Regis brand to Australia’s Gold Coast.

The landmark signing of The St. Regis Gold Coast Resort will bring the brand’s timeless glamour, rich heritage, bespoke Butler Service, and signature rituals to one of Australia’s fastest-growing cities upon its expected opening in 2027.

“This signing of The St. Regis Gold Coast Resort in Australia is momentous for Marriott International, and a wonderful advancement for the destination. The St. Regis brand promises a vanguard spirit steeped in history and tradition and is synonymous with global luxury. We appreciate GURNER Group’s confidence in selecting St. Regis as the centerpiece of its world-class mixed-use development. Their well-earned reputation for excellence and vision for the Gold Coast aligns exceptionally well with the very high standards we set for every St. Regis hotel around the world and we look forward to bringing to life an iteration of the brand that is modern, aspirational, and befits the lifestyle and energy of the Gold Coast,” said Richard Crawford, Vice President Hotel Development, Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific for Marriott International.

The hotel is set to be part of the first tower in the $1.7 billion La Pelago project – a premier lifestyle resort and destination within the prestigious Budds Beach precinct. La Pelago will feature 12,000 square meters of exceptional lifestyle amenities including luxury residential residences, The St. Regis Gold Coast Resort, and over 5,500 square meters of international hospitality and retail, encompassed in a lush and private landscaped setting.

The new-build resort anticipates to feature approximately 185 guest rooms and suites that offer sweeping ocean and hinterland views. The hotel’s design is expected to celebrate the timeless glamour and storied legacy of the St. Regis brand in a modern and sophisticated way. An expansive porte cochere is slated to provide guests and locals alike with a glamorous sense of arrival, leading them to enjoy a state of exquisite ease in the resort’s signature spaces, with plans calling for a specialty restaurant, a world-class sky bar, pool bar, and exquisite lounge, and spa, along with a luxurious penthouse collection and signature St. Regis Bar.

The city’s most famed attractions and landmarks, including international designer shopping, a range of high-quality dining options, late-night entertainment, rooftop bars and cafes, and vast stretches of pristine white sandy surf beaches are all within easy reach from the hotel.

“We are truly delighted to work with GURNER to bring our globally recognized St. Regis brand to Australia,” said Sean Hunt, Area Vice President, Marriott International, Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific. “This signing is a testament to Marriott International’s continued commitment to growing our luxury portfolio in Australia and our confidence in the appeal of Australia as a leading tourism destination into the future.”

The St. Regis Gold Coast Resort expects to mark the fourth Marriott International property on the Gold Coast when it opens, adding to the company’s existing Queensland portfolio – JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Gold Coast, W Brisbane, Brisbane Marriott Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton Brisbane, The Westin Brisbane, Courtyard by Marriott South Bank Brisbane, and The Ritz-Carlton, Gold Coast which is expected to open in 2026. Marriott International currently operates 39 hotels across Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, with 26 hotels in Australia.

“We are honored to be able to announce this deal with the team at Marriott International – St. Regis has always been my favorite hotel brand, and it is very exciting to be able to offer its world-class service, amenity, and luxury to our La Pelago residents, and to the Australian market for the first time,” said GURNER Group CEO Tim Gurner.

“We think the addition of such an illustrious and exclusive hotel brand will put the Gold Coast right back on the top of luxury travelers’ lists, and make it one of the hottest tourism markets in the world. The St. Regis Gold Coast Resort anticipates to perfectly complement the ultra-luxury amenity-rich residences at La Pelago, and we are looking forward to working with such an incredible brand.”