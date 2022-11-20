Radisson Hotel Group signs Glasgow Declaration

During this year’s COP27 in Egypt, Radisson Hotel Group, one of the leading international hospitality groups, reaffirms its strong commitment to sustainability by signing the Glasgow Declaration and encouraging other hospitality groups to join the call for strong actions to halve emissions over the next decade and reach Net Zero emissions as soon as possible before 2050.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the top 1000 companies with published approved science-based targets and has taken significant steps to define a clear path to becoming Net Zero by 2050, aligned with the landmark 2015 Paris Accord.

Tourism & Travel as a sector represented 1/10 jobs and over 10% of global GDP in 2019. On the path to recovery to pre-pandemic business levels, it is important to operate the industry with a wholistic focus on sustainability, accelerated decarbonization and inclusion to ensure a thriving growth in balance with planetary resources.

Radisson Hotel Group has made substantial strides to drive change in the hospitality industry’s response to climate change, towards sustainability, renewable energy, green building design, green mobility, and the establishment of the Hotel Sustainability Basics to target Net Zero Hospitality by 2050. Today, Radisson Hotel Group is continuing this call to action as a prominent signatory of the Glasgow Declaration, building on its existing strategic sustainability initiatives and commitments.

The Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism is a catalyst for increased urgency about the need to accelerate climate action in tourism and to secure strong commitments to support the global goals to halve emissions over the next decade and reach Net Zero emissions as soon as possible before 2050.

Dirk Glaesser, Director Sustainable Development of Tourism, UNWTO, comments: “We are happy to count Radisson Hotel Group amongst the already more than 700 supporters of The Glasgow Declaration. Together we are mobilizing the industry to deliver effective climate action and reach Net Zero as soon as possible before 2050. To support this commitment, each signatory must deliver a concrete, up-to-date climate plan within 12 months, which is evident by Radisson Hotel Group’s detailed Net Zero Transformation.”

Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communication, Radisson Hotel Group, adds: “At Radisson Hotel Group we are serious about moving our company and its 1,100 hotels in operation and development on the path to Net Zero by 2050. The Glasgow Declaration expresses a clear direction of travel and overall vision for the industry. We activate our Net Zero Transformation by helping our hotels to progress on the journey, starting with the Hotel Sustainability Basics and leading to full decarbonization by 2050.”

This September, Radisson Hotel Group received confirmation and validation of its near-term Science Based Targets (SBTs) aligned with its commitment to be Net-Zero by 2050. This validation places Radisson Hotel Group among the top companies in the world who are aligned with the COP climate goals and who have set their carbon reduction targets according to scientific evidence. Radisson Hotel Group’s clear targets and plans include a reduction of its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 46% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. The Group also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel and energy related activities and franchises by 28% within the same timeframe.

Radisson Hotel Group actively strives to reduce its carbon footprint with a strategy focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy as two key impact levers. The Group is currently undergoing an energy transition and is rolling out renewable energy solutions that are designed to achieve the greatest carbon reduction impact tailored for each of its core markets. Over the past 10 years, Radisson Hotel Group has made great strides and achieved excellent energy efficiency savings of 30%. In addition, the group has offset over 45,000 tons of carbon for clients with its 100% Carbon Neutral meetings.

Aligned with building LEED, BREAM, and EDGE sustainable building certifications, Radisson Hotel Group has defined its own Build Planet guidelines. The Group’s Build Planet guidelines provide an additional framework and modelling tools for forward thinking asset owners who are looking to join the path to net-zero. In 2021, the Group also reduced its carbon emissions by 22% per square meter compared to 2019 and reduced its water footprint by 23% per square meter versus 2019.

As a global leader in green mobility, Radisson Hotel Group is driving the travel and hospitality industry forward with more green travel options and plans to expand its network of 510+ electric car-charging stations across EMEA, in partnership with Allego, the leading pan-European provider of electric vehicle charging solutions. Radisson Hotel Group recently launched the first ultra-fast Electric Charging Hub in Frankfurt, Germany, as a continuation of its commitment to support e-mobility. In India this September, the Group installed its first Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers in partnership with SunFuel at the Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi International Airport and plans to install additional EV chargers across the Group’s portfolio of over 100+ hotels across South Asia.

Earlier this year at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)’s prestigious Global Summit held in Manila, Radisson Hotel Group, together with other top brands, associations and destinations in the industry representing over 50,000 hotels and 70+ companies and destinations, launched the Hotel Sustainability Basics, a common and inclusive definition of hotel sustainability to drive responsible travel & tourism. Criteria include twelve actions which are fundamental to hotel sustainability. Radisson Hotel Group was a leading supporter and driving force behind the establishment of the Basics standard, which includes a coordinated set of minimum indicators that all hotels should implement to drive responsible travel and tourism, and is easy for consumers to understand