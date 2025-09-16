Marriott Bonvoy and Miles & More Join Forces to Elevate Member Benefits

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform, today announced a preferred partnership with Miles & More, the loyalty programme of the Lufthansa Group, designed to enhance travel experiences, reward loyalty and provide more ways for members of both programmes to earn and enjoy rewards through travel.

Starting today, Marriott Bonvoy members who link their Miles & More accounts online will be able to earn Miles & More Points towards frequent flyer status on qualified stays at participating hotels across more than 30 brands and 10,000 global destinations. Furthermore, Miles & More members with Senator status and HON Circle Members automatically receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status and enjoy exclusive hotel benefits without any additional qualifications.

Under this strategic partnership, Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 40 Miles & More Points per qualified stay, up to a maximum of 120 Points per year. These bonus Points are awarded in addition to the regular Marriott Bonvoy points or Miles & More Miles earned from each stay. This significantly accelerates members’ progress toward higher Miles & More status tiers, unlocking a range of exclusive privileges and benefits.

“Marriott Bonvoy and Miles & More each represent excellence in their respective spheres — hospitality and aviation. This partnership is a fantastic alignment of two trusted names, united by a shared commitment to enriching the travel experience. Together, we are unlocking distinctive benefits for our members, offering them greater flexibility, recognition, and reward,” said Satya Anand, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“Our groundbreaking partnership with Marriott Bonvoy opens up an entirely new world of experiences for our customers,” said Dieter Vranckx, Chief Commercial Officer, Lufthansa Group. “This milestone marks an important step in our comprehensive loyalty strategy, which focuses on exclusive travel and lifestyle benefits. By offering our members privileged access to one of the world’s leading hotel loyalty programs, we are creating a truly unique value proposition—strengthening customer loyalty for both partners.”

Terms and conditions apply. To start earning benefits by signing up and linking the accounts, visit: http://marriottbonvoy.com/milesandmore.