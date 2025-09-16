Quore Empowers Hotel Housekeepers with Technology Tips to Make Their Jobs Easier

In honor of International Housekeeping Week, September 14 to 20, Quore is celebrating the vital role housekeepers play in hotel operations and highlighting how technology can simplify the hardest and often most thankless job they perform. Quore’s Cleanings Plus gives housekeeping teams a smarter way to stay connected. By streamlining communication and enhancing efficiency across shifts, the platform helps housekeepers and managers stay on the same page. And when paired with a hotel’s property management system, it adds another layer of seamless integration to keep operations running smoothly.

Members of Quore’s Customer Success Team—many with deep housekeeping operations backgrounds—share their insights into how housekeepers can embrace its tools to make their day-to-day work smoother.

1. Trust the Technology – It Really Does Make Life Easier

Housekeepers are often used to paper boards and manual updates, but technology takes the guesswork out of the day. With Cleanings Plus, a simple “start” and “finish” button allows staff to move quickly from room to room without managers needing to track them down.

“Communication is key. With Cleanings Plus, managers don’t have to physically find housekeepers across different wings. Everything is at-a-glance—instant communication that saves time and effort,” said Allison Briggs, Quore Customer Success Manager and former Executive Housekeeper.

2. Embrace Integration for Smoother Starts

Quore’s property management system integration helps managers assign boards and breakouts faster, giving housekeepers a clear foundation for their day. This allows morning meetings to focus less on logistics and more on motivation.

“Integrations make life easier for managers and inspectors. Housekeepers get started quicker, with less confusion, and more time to focus on guests,” said Paula Kilgore, Quore Customer Success Specialist and former Director of Housekeeping.

3. See the Bigger Picture – Your Work Impacts More Than Housekeeping

Housekeeping doesn’t exist in a silo. Quore connects teams so that guest requests and follow-ups are tracked and resolved seamlessly. This not only boosts efficiency but also prevents unnecessary refunds or disputes.

“Quore gives front desk and housekeeping real-time visibility. If a guest requests extra towels, it’s tracked, delivered, and verified. That cuts down on refunds and improves guest satisfaction,” said Jamila Simmons, Customer Success Team Lead and former Hotel Assistant General Manager.

4. Use Data to Feel Valued and Stay Motivated

Housekeeping is one of the toughest jobs in hospitality, and recognition is key. Quore’s reporting capabilities help housekeeping managers ensure fairness in room assignments and reward top performers.

“Quore ensures workloads are balanced. Housekeepers can see the data themselves—it’s proof of fairness. It also creates opportunities for recognition, gamification, and rewards,” said Noelia Pimentel, Quore Customer Success Specialist and former Housekeeping Supervisor.

5. Focus on What Matters Most: Guests and Pride in Your Work

At the end of the day, housekeepers want to feel proud of the rooms they clean. Quore helps maintain consistency, supports accountability, and empowers housekeepers to take ownership of their assignments.

“Quore is the go-to hub for back-of-house operations. Housekeepers who might have been afraid of tech are now embracing it. Cleanings Plus is a simple, visual tool that helps them finish boards faster. The quicker rooms get cleaned and inspected, the more opportunities they have to earn extra pay and recognition. In the end, everyone wins,” said Jamila Simmons, Customer Success Team Lead and former Hotel Assistant General Manager.

Celebrating the Heart of Hospitality

“Quore extends its deepest gratitude to hotel teams everywhere—and especially to the housekeeping professionals whose tireless dedication keeps each property running seamlessly,” said Scott Schaedle, Quore Founder & CEO.

With innovative tools like Cleanings Plus, Quore aims to lighten the load, reduce stress, and give housekeepers back valuable time. Just as importantly, it ensures their hard work is not only supported—but celebrated.