Sonder expands rental options in Dubai

Sonder has added two new buildings to its growing portfolio in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Through an agreement with Al Fattan Properties, the lodging company will manage and operate two of the three Al Fattan Towers in Downtown.

Both offer views over Burj Khalifa and will be operated as Sonder Downtown Towers.

Comprising spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments, ranging between 1,900 and 2,400 square feet, these towers add over 300 units to Sonder’s existing portfolio of operations in Dubai.

The company currently manages and operates JBR Suites, a 164-unit property in Jumeirah Beach Residence which has been open to guests for over a year.

Sonder is also exploring additional expansion into the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, La Mer, City Walk and DIFC areas of Dubai.

“We’re pleased to continue to partner with Sonder, whose innovative and guest-centric approach to hospitality addresses the preferences of the modern, urban, family and business travellers that frequents Dubai,” said Soby Joseph, executive director of Al Fattan Properties.

“Sonder is a well-capitalized operator that provides peace of mind and fixed income for real estate assets.

“They continue to be one of our preferred partners for developments in Dubai.”

Headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder is present in 35+ cities in nine countries, with approximately 15,000 live and contracted units worldwide.

The company partners with real estate owners and landlords to lease hotel and apartment buildings and design, manage and operate them.

“We remain bullish on expansion in Dubai as it is one of the most visited cities in the world, renowned for its beautiful design and architecture and is a global real estate hub.

“These are all attributes that fit perfectly with the Sonder brand and mission, and we plan to continue developing Sonder’s footprint in the region,” said Martin Picard, global head of real estate for Sonder.

“We’ve seen very strong performance from our inaugural Dubai property, JBR Suites.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering again with Al Fattan to take on operations of what will be Sonder’s fourth largest signing in terms of units.”